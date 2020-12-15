MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women's basketball team has announced that this Sunday’s game against Ohio has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 21.
The Mountaineers and the Bobcats will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Monday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be broadcast on 100.9 WZST-FM, 920 WMMN-AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. For more on the Mountaineer Sports Networks’ radio affiliates, visit WVUSports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.