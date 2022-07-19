MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters and junior outfielder Victor Scott II of West Virginia were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.
Watters was a fourth-round pick (124th overall) of the Oakland Athletics, while Scott II was taken in the fifth round (157th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals. The duo became the first Mountaineer pair to be taken in the top-five rounds of a draft since Rick Oliver (Milwaukee) and Rick Wagener (New York Mets) were chosen in the first and second rounds, respectively, of the 1971 January Secondary Draft.
With the selections, West Virginia has now had 104 players chosen in the MLB Draft all time, including 34 during coach Randy Mazey’s tenure (2013-present). WVU also has now had multiple picks in nine of the last 10 drafts.
Watters went 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 18 appearances in 2022, including 11 starts. After beginning the season in the bullpen, the Rocky Gap, Virginia, native entered the starting rotation in late March and finished with 75 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work.
An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Watters has fanned 139 batters in his three-year, West Virginia career, which spans 94.0 innings. Overall, he is 7-8 with a 5.27 ERA, with five saves in 42 appearances.
Scott hit .278 with six home runs and 47 RBI at the plate for WVU last spring. He also scored 44 runs and stole 38 bases, good for the most in single-season program history.
A native of Powder Springs, Georgia, Scott II started all 55 games for the Mountaineers in 2022. He hit 12 doubles and two triples, tallying a .454 slugging percentage.
Scott is a three-time winner of WVU’s Iron Mountaineer Award, which is given each season to the team’s best all-around athlete. He also is the highest-drafted WVU outfielder since Darrell Whitmore was selected in the second round by Cleveland in 1990.
