CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No. 2 Wyoming East secured their spot in the West Virginia Class AA title game with a 66-41 win over No. 6 Petersburg on Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Warriors (20-4) were led by Cadence Blackburn who scored a game-high 30 points.
"Overall I was really pleased," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "We cut our turnovers from the last game about in half. I think we got a good quick start that helped us set the momentum."
The Vikings (15-10) kept it close for one quarter before Wyoming East began to pull away.
"Can't express how proud I am of this group for some of the adversity we've had to overcome," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "I have so much respect for each and every one of them. I love them all to death. So thankful for these kids, their parents, our community and school for the support they gave us."
Each team saw one player take over offensively in the first quarter. Blackburn scored 12 points in the quarter including a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Warriors.
"I need to see one go in," Blackburn said. "When I see one go in, I usually feel more confident when I shoot."
Braylee Corbin sparked Petersburg's offense by scoring nine of the Vikings first 11 points.
"My teammates were getting the ball to me really well," Corbin said. "I was feeling it, once we started getting into a rhythm, I think that helped me score."
Up 12-11 late in the first, Wyoming East ended the quarter on a 8-1 run and led 20-12.
"We knew we were gonna see some of that pressure, and we knew we'd have to withstand it," Webster said. "We didn't handle it as well as we'd hope for. It's hard to prepare for the pressure we saw tonight."
The second quarter is when the Warriors began to pull away. Wyoming East opened the quarter on a 12-4 run and led 32-16 with 3:21 left in the half.
The Warriors got hot from deep, too, shooting 4 for 4. Maddie Clark made three and helped Wyoming East take a 41-22 halftime lead.
"I shot horrible in warm-ups," Clark said. "After I made that first one I was more confident in my shot."
Blackburn scored seven points during the run and finished the quarter with 10 points. She led all scorers at halftime with 22 along with four rebounds.
"She has really great vision, she has really great handles," Webster said. "She shoots the ball extremely well. She's an emotional player, so when she sees it go through the hoop, she's able to ride that emotion."
Wyoming East scored 13 points in the third quarter, scoring five points off free throws after drawing four fouls. The Warriors shot 5 for 7 at the line in the third.
"We knew from the jump they were gonna run us over," Wyoming East senior guard Kayley Bane said. "From the beginning of the season, I drew a lot of charges."
The Vikings scored 17 points in the third, but trailed 54-39 heading into the fourth.
In the last period, Wyoming East held Petersburg without a made field goal and it took until the 4:17 mark for the Vikings to score when Sam Colaw made a free throw.
"We did a really good job overall denying the ball," Boninsegna said. "We got a couple charges toward the end, it helped out as well."
Blackburn finished with 30 points, six rebounds and five steals. Clark added 13 points and six assists for the Warriors and Kayley Bane scored 12 points with six rebounds.
"Cadence yells at me," Clark said. "I'll be dribbling and I'll hear 'I'm over here!' After she hits one, I keep feeding her the ball. I try to set her up and get her open looks."
Corbin led Petersburg with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Colaw finished with a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
"I really take a lot of pride in contributing to more than one part of the game," Colaw said. "I think it's brought on mostly by my teammates. I really want to help them and compete with others and they really push me to do my best."
The Vikings season ends after making their third consecutive appearance in the state semifinals.
"Never want to take for granted being here on state semifinal tournament Friday," Webster said. "Kind of stings a little right now, but to have the opportunity to be here is something that's really special. For our group to do it three years in a row is something I think they'll look back at and be real proud of."
Wyoming East moves on to play No. 1 Summers County in the Class AA title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
"It's just special to play in the game," Boninsegna said. "The junior and senior class has a chance to do something no one else in our school has done. That would be winning two state championships. It would be a great way to send the seniors off."
