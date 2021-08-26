MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — There's unfair, and there's dealing with what Moorefield went through last year. After the pandemic delayed the start of the season for everyone across the state, the Yellow Jackets had numerous games canceled due to COVID with a three-week and two-week break in the middle of the season.
Matt Altobello's Yellow Jackets never wavered, however, going 4-3 with its losses coming by a combined 20 points — two by seven points and a 6-0 loss.
Luckily for Altobello, he's got a great group returning this year, including his quarterback, three offensive linemen and numerous guys on the perimeter.
“It was tough,” Altobello said of last season. “The tough thing about it was trying to predict what the map was going to say. Trying to line up games in advance based off what the numbers were going to be. Trying to keep kids safe, trying to keep everything there. Our kids were resilient and tough through it, they controlled what they could control.
“I tell you what, I feel bad for our coaches' wives, girlfriends, families and that, because waiting on that map at 5 o'clock on what's supposed to be your day off, it was like Moneyball. But we made the best of it and that's all you can do.”
Branson See (6-foot-0, 170 pounds, senior) returns to orchestrate Altobello's Spread, pro-style offense.
“He's got playing time under his belt,” Altobello said. “He's a smart kid — fighting for No. 1 in his class right now. With him being able to be smart with his decisions and control the pace of the game, that's going to be crucial.”
Malachi Hinger (6-2, 275, Sr.), Matthew Delawder (5-8, 215, Sr.) and Zaden Stonestreet (6-2, 280, Sr.) are the returning starters on the O-line, with Delawder playing at center between Hinger at left guard and Stonestreet at right guard.
“We've got three guys coming back on the offensive line, one of them being a four-year starter at guard,” Altobello said. “Another being a three-year starter, another a two-year starter. We've had to fill with two freshmen at tackles, but I'm looking at our guys up front to be stout, control the line of scrimmage and be able to give us a chance to cover some guys up and let those good backs find a cut and squeak out where we should.”
The two freshmen tasked with protecting the outside on the offensive line are Ethan Eye (6-2, 220) at left tackle and Brody See (5-10, 235) at right tackle.
“They've done a great job of pulling those guys under their wings and helping them understand blocking schemes,” Altobello said of his senior trio. “Delawder is by far one of our more vocal leaders. He sets the protection, he makes the call on who the Mike is on a run play. He was at one point in the scrimmage the other day, he was telling every O-lineman who they had. His knowledge and experience is very critical to what we do up front. But those guys collectively have a lot of snaps under their belt and we use it to help those young guys understand what's going on and where they need to be.”
Also on the depth chart at offensive line are Tyberious Clayton (5-7, 170, Sr.), Ryan Hardbarger (5-7, 220, Jr.), Ryan Mongold (5-6, 200, Jr.) and Levi Howard (6-0, 275, Jr.), as well as freshmen Earl Wyman (5-7, 185), Matix Delawder (5-6, 165), Trace Pope (6-0, 210), Braden Ault (6-0, 200) and Aiden Jones (6-0, 210).
“It really started in the offseason when they were in the weight room,” Altobello said of the line's progress. “Their work ethic is really good. They dedicated themselves in the weight room. They did a good job everyday with working in our weight program to be stronger, understanding flexibility is key in what we do on the field.
“They've really honed in on understanding our offense. They've done a great job of really adjusting to speed and the power that comes with a varsity defense across from them. I look forward to watching those guys progress and get better.”
Out of the backfield, Altobello returns the second- and third-leading rushers from last year who, despite playing behind 2019 co-Offensive Player of the Year Matthew Jenkins, saw plenty of playing time on both sides of the ball.
Seniors Blake Funk (6-0, 205) and Gavin Wolfe (5-6, 160) combined for 500 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while Funk was a little more involved in the passing game with eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
“Gavin was mainly a defensive guy, but he'll be a three-year starter, and Blake Funk will be a four-year starter,” said Altobello. “Those guys are going to get a lot of carries, a lot of stuff out of the backfield. Blake Funk's about 205 pounds, then Wolfe is about 165 and he's a little bit shorter, so he gets to hide behind the offensive line a little. But they compliment each other very well and love the game of football and the contact that comes with it.”
Adam Landes (5-10, 165), Axton Runions (6-0, 180) and Alexander Miller (5-9, 175), all sophomores, will also see time out of the backfield.
Coleman Mongold (5-10, 160, Sr.) will be the familiar face for See in the passing game after Mongold hauled in 14 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns a season ago.
Altobello is excited about the potential that comes with his group at wideout, with Jaxen Ratcliff (5-7, 160, Sr.), Finan Teklom (5-4, 140, Jr.) and Guyan Kahangirwe (5-10, 150) expected to be major players in the passing game.
“He's a good kid,” Altobello said of Kahangirwe, a freshman. “He's going to be a pretty good ballplayer.”
Altobello expects Ronnie Greist (6-0, 165, So.) to play a significant role on the perimeter as well.
“(He) will probably end up starting at some point at one of our receiver spots,” he said. “He's another young guy that played some last year but has gotten better. He's a very physical, tough kid that absolutely loves football.”
Silas Inskeep (6-4, 175, Sr.) and Chayse Myers (6-2, 170, Fr.) will be key players in the passing and run game at tight end.
“They do a good job as far as understanding angles,” Altobello said of his receivers and tight ends with their blocking responsibilities, “understanding that at any point they could be the block that springs it loose and runs it a long way. Same with downfield blocking. That's one of the things they work on every single day. Blocking is high on the list of what we want to do. But they're also very good route runners, they understand depths and concepts and know where to be at the right time.”
The Yellow Jackets have a slew of players capable of contributing at receiver, including Diego Taylor (5-4, 130, Fr.), Tyler Kessel (6-0, 165, Jr.), Austin Wolfe (5-3, 125, Fr.), Benjamin Barr (5-7, 140, Fr.), Hayes Sherman (5-11, 130, Fr.), Camden Laughlin (5-4, 130, Fr.), Gary Weese III (5-10, 145, So.) and Dominick Davis (5-8, 175, Sr.).
Ben Watts (6-0, 180, Fr.), Grant Sherman (5-9, 145, So.) and Jonathan Burch (5-8, 160, So.) will provide depth at tight end.
Despite having 11 seniors — many of them starting — Altobello is relying on his young players to step up and play like upperclassmen.
“They're picking things up,” he said. “That's where we've simplified as far as offensive and defensive schemes. They've picked up everything we want to install and we've picked up a good pace. Our offensive coordinator, Jordan Ours, has done a good job of putting things together and installing things together, so they're building and using a bit of scaffolding to build things off. They've got good ones to learn from when it comes to the older guys or veterans, as far as understanding how we work and how we practice.”
One way Altobello has helped prepare the players that don't see much time on offense or defense, as well as incoming freshmen, is to play them on special teams. It pays dividends when it comes time for them to get into the game, whether it be this year or in three years.
“On all our special teams, we may have one starter that plays either side of the ball, maybe two starters,” Altobello said. “We take some guys and put them on kickoff. Other than that, it's the young guys or the ones that run our scout team. Those guys take pride in that. A lot of our guys that come in as freshmen or new players, they letter because of special teams. It's important because special teams can flip games at any time, and it's just as important as the 11 on offense or 11 on defense. It gives us some moments that those guys that may have to play both ways can get a breather on a player or two. If worst comes to worst, we'd put other guys out there to be backups, but we want those other guys involved. Because if something happens to a starter, they're already in the flow of the game, so if something happens to a starter, they can step right in.
“Everybody's got their part. That's one thing I think has gone well this year too in practice. The guys running scout team have done a phenomenal job of blocking or the right assignment or giving us a good look on defense. And that's a chance for those guys on scout team to get good reps in practice, so it's not like they're way behind if they have to play on a Friday night.”
Altobello will continue to run a 3-4 defense, with some things being simplified this season.
“We played a lot of man coverage last year,” he said. “This year we're going to simplify some things, put some guys in tight spots in our zone. Hopefully we can make it so they don't have to think, they can just make plays.”
Hardbarger will start at nose guard, with Hinger and Stonestreet playing beside him at the defensive end spots. Davis and Clayton are also expected to see time at defensive end.
“Hardbarger, Davis and Clayton were all part of our state championship wrestling team,” Altobello said, “so they understand leverage. They're a little bit shorter but they're stocky. They understand the speed of the game. We're looking forward to watching those guys put a little bit of that to use.
“Hinger has been a four-year starter and played a ton of ball games. Stonestreet started some games last year and worked himself into a starter this year. You can't trade the game knowledge and how it is on a Friday night, you can't trade anything for that. It puts us at ease knowing they've been in big ball games before and can handle it.”
At linebacker, Runions and Miller will occupy the Mike and Will spots, respectively, at inside linebacker, while Ratcliff and Myers will play at the Jack and Sam positions on the outside, respectively.
Runions is a returning starter, although he played Will linebacker last year, but will be the defensive play caller in 2021.
“They've done a good job of taking simplicity and running with it as far as defense goes,” Altobello said of his linebacking group. “Because of some of the new guys coming in and some stepping into starting roles, we simplified a lot. So a lot of things we do are dictated by where the ball is on the field. So it takes a lot of the thinking out for them as far as alignment, so they go fast. I just want them to play. I don't want them to have any type of thought. The ball is snapped, they make their read and then get moving.”
Landes, who has missed time in preseason with a concussion, will get significant time at outside linebacker, and freshman Pope is expected to get some time on the inside.
“Very, very athletic,” Altobello described Pope. “He's an offensive lineman, but he'll play some at Mike or Will. Has a nose for the football and is very gritty. He's picked up on what we're doing and understanding our defensive philosophy, but he takes a lot of mental reps when he's not in. I look forward to him stepping in and playing a little bit.”
In the secondary, Wolfe and Teklom will start on the outside, Coleman Mongold will play free safety and Funk at strong safety.
Barr and Taylor are expected to see time at cornerback, and Kahangirwe will see time deep in the secondary at both safety positions.
“They have a lot of experience,” said Altobello. “Wolfe has moved from outside linebacker to strong safety, but he played man coverage last year at outside linebacker, so he has ability to play in space. Coleman has played three years at safety, Wolfe two years at corner. Finan has come in and done a good job of what we do. We're excited about Guyan and Diego coming in too. Those guys have a lot of potential to have a good season and good year if those numbers get called.”
For many years, Altobello didn't have to worry much about the kicking game with Atikilt Tamiru's boot at the ready.
With Tamiru's graduation, Altobello thinks freshman Kyle Molen (5-8, 140) will work just fine.
“Kyle's coming along,” he said. “He's working on it every single day. He's understanding the distance may not be there right now, but that's OK. He can make good contact with the ball. He's got big shoes to fill, but Coach (Brian) Wilson, our special teams coordinator who retired after last season, he's come back to help Kyle out a little which is a huge benefit to us. He's helped him get moving in the right direction and Kyle is going to hit his stride. He'll be a good one to watch.”
Moorefield's 2021 schedule has a nice mix of area foes — Frankfort, Southern, Petersburg, Northern, East Hardy and, for the first time since 2008, Keyser.
Altobello, a Keyser graduate, was a player on the Golden Tornado team that last lost to Moorefield in 2003.
“I remember that game all too well,” said Altobello. “It'll be a good one. We had some other options of games we could've played, but it's one of those things for our area to stick to playing teams in our area. It'll be an exciting game. Being able to go over and play in nice facilities and it'll be a good one to prepare for. For how Keyser's program is and how Stephen teaches them, it'll be a good test. It'll bring out some emotion, I'm sure, but it's one of those we look forward to the point where we get to step out on the field with a good football team. It's a tough schedule for sure. It's one of those things because we get to play a quality opponent week in and week out.”
Moorefield opens the season at home on Friday against Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.