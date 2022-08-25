MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Four years ago, the Moorefield Yellow Jackets were 2-8. Since then, they’ve made three straight playoff berths and look to make it four in a row in 2022.
“Having an understanding of commitment and putting in work to get to a competitive style of football,” head coach Matt Altobello said on the changes within the program. “It’s taken buy in by coaches and players and it all comes with great support from the community.”
Moorefield is coming off a 6-4 season last year that saw as many ups as downs. After losing the season opener to Frankfort (19-0), the Yellow Jackets went on a five-game winning streak. Moorefield defeated Southern (46-6), Tucker County (45-14), Petersburg (41-0), Northern (22-13) and East Hardy (25-24).
Moorefield’s win streak ended against Keyser (16-14) before they bounced back against Pendleton County (40-0). The Yellow Jackets ended the year losing their final two games; falling to Berkeley Springs (40-13) and to Wheeling Central Catholic (35-7) in the playoffs.
“I don’t look at it as disappointing, I don’t look at it as a letdown,” Altobello said. “We played good teams, we lost to a good Frankfort team, lost to a good Keyser team as well and then a Berkeley Springs team that was hitting their stride. We made a bunch of mistakes and they handed it to us. Wheeling Central, you know what you’re gonna get every time you play them.”
In order for Moorefield to return to the playoffs, they’ll need to replace their top two offensive performers from last year. Quarterback Brandon See went 77-for-132 with 1,079 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The only other player to attempt a pass was running back Blake Funk who went 1-for-4 for nine yards.
There are three quarterbacks listed on the roster. Tyson Arnold (5-foot-7, 150, Jr.), Brock Linville (5-7, 160, Fr.) and Benjamin Barr (5-7, 155, So.) Altobello said Arnold is the front runner to be the starting quarterback.
“He’s come out and he’s had two weeks of good practice,” Altobello said. “He’s picked up on the offense quickly. The other two we have are really, really good competitors as well. But Tyson’s been able to put it all together so we’ll look to utilize the other two guys in different positions if we need to. Those two are really good athletes, it’s going to be hard to keep them off the field.”
The top three rushers from last season Funk, See and Gavin Wolfe are gone. This year will feature three backs who learned from last year’s successful backfield.
Adam Landes (5-10, 170, Jr.) had 18 rushes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Axton Runions (6-0, 170, Jr.) had 14 attempts for 63 yards and three scores. Alex Miller (5-10, 205, Jr.) had 10 rushes for 54 yards and three scores.
“They all three have different types of dynamics,” Altobello said. “Alex Miller is kind of a fullback-style runner. Axton (Runions) is more of a tailback speed guy, get into space. Adam (Landes) is a mixture of the two. Those guys were right behind Wolfe and Funk, watching how they practice, how they played. All three are looking forward to the opportunity to step into the light.”
Finan Teklom (5-5, 140, Sr.), Diego Taylor (5-6, 135, So.), Theodore Gallahan (5-9, 165, Jr.), Marco Lopez (5-10, 175, So.), Riley Pillus (5-9, 145, So.) and Oliver Crites (5-6, 175, Fr.) round out the running backs.
The Yellow Jackets will also be without their top three receivers from last year. Funk, Coleman Mongold and Silas Inskeep have graduated. The leading returner is Guyan Kahangirwe (6-1, 155, So.), who had four receptions for 40 yards.
Ronald Griest (6-0, 160, Jr.) was the only other receiver who caught a pass in 2021. He caught two for 21 yards. Altobello said that Griest and Bradley Williamson (5-9, 130, Jr.) have stepped up this offseason.
“We’ve got some guys that are ready to step in and contribute,” he said. “I look forward to watching them as they go throughout the season.”
The other receivers are Tyler Kessel (6-0, 175, Sr.), Austin Wolfe (5-6, 145, So.), Shawn Reed (5-10, 135, Fr.), Camden Laughlin (5-6, 135, So.), Jean Gonzalez-Rivera (5-8, 120, So.), Daltan Ault (5-10, 161, Fr.) and Addison Wilson (5-6, 155, So.).
There are four tight ends listed, none caught a pass last year. They are Ben Watts (6-1, 195, So.), Chayse Myers (6-2, 190, So.), Lawrence Sherman (5-7, 135, Fr.) and Alex Mayle (6-0, 160, Jr.).
The offensive line is a young group, only two seniors are on this year’s team. Ryan Mongold (5-6, 215, Sr.) and Levi Howard (6-0, 385, Sr.) are also the only upperclassmen.
The rest of the offensive line consists of Ethan Eye (6-2, 220, So.), Brady Vetter (5-7, 140, Fr.), Jared Baker (5-11, 195, So.), Gage Wolfe (5-5, 195, Fr.), Earl Wyman (5-8, 235, So.), Matix Delawder (5-9, 195, So.), Bradan Ault (6-1, 215, So.), Aiden Jones (6-0, 255, So.), Grayson Nesbit (6-0, 285, So.), Luke Combs (5-8, 255, Fr.) and Cohen Brady (5-11, 285, Fr.).
“It’s not like they’re lacking in game experience, the experience they’re lacking is being the No. 1 and being the starter,” Altobello said. “They’ve done a good job this offseason, they’ve gotten a lot better within two weeks.”
On defense, Moorefield also lost several key contributors from 2021. Jaxen Ratcliff had 42 tackles and five sacks. Malachi Hinger had 38 tackles and two sacks. Coleman Mongold had six interceptions, which was tied for second-best in the area. Hinger and Mongold were both selected for the All-Area team in 2021. They were both second-team selections.
Miller is the top returner who finished with 52 tackles and four fumble recoveries. He received one vote for the All-Area team.
“He’s a hard-nosed football player who loves the game, who loves defense,” Altobello said. “Anytime we have to cut defense short in practice, he’s always the first one to moan and grown. He loves that side of the football, he looks forward to being in position to impact the game in a positive way.”
The defensive line is the same as the offensive line except for Vetter and Baker. They are only listed as offensive lineman.
“They’ve done a good job, we don’t make it hard for them,” Altobello said about the defensive line. “We want it to be as simple as possible. They’ve picked up on it, they’re doing their job every single day in practice so simplicity is our friend.”
Landes, Kessel, Wilson, Runions, Myers, Crites, Vetter, Baker, Delawder, Sherman and Mayle make up the linebackers.
Arnold, Taylor, Teklom, Wolfe, Reed, Kahangirwe, Barr, Laughlin, Pillus, Gonzalez-Rivera, Dalton Ault, Griest and Williamson are the listed defensive backs.
As the only senior in the defensive back group, Teklom has waited for the opportunity to start.
“Finan’s one of our hardest workers,” Altobello said. “He’s been behind some really good corners the past couple years. He’s done a good job of being patient. He made an impact on special teams last year and is looking forward to making an impact on the defensive side. Now it’s his turn and he’s not gonna let go of it.”
The Yellow Jackets have two kickers listed. Kyle Molen (5-11, 145, So.) and Bereket Tamiru (5-10, 160, Fr.). They are still competing for the starting kicking job.
“Both are really good, both have a range of 37-42 yards on field goals,” Altobello said. “Both can place the ball on kickoff where we need it to be.”
Moorefield opens their season on Friday on the road at Frankfort. Kickoff from Frankfort Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“As we look at it, every season we want to be competitive,” Altobello said. “We can’t sit here and say we’re gonna go out and win every single game. We’re gonna be realistic, but we wanna be competitive and wanna be in a good position to win the game.”
