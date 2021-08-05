SHORT GAP, W.Va. — When Rick Flowers asked Wayne Rice if he had any eligibility left at Maplehurst in 2005, he was only half serious.
Rice, a 41-year-old recently out of the Air Force, approached Flowers about playing golf at Frostburg State, where Rice was studying to be a math teacher and where Flowers coached.
“Well, you have to have ability,” Flowers said wryly.
Little did he know, Rice did, beating his whole Bobcats team later that day, to the shock of everyone involved. Rice, now in his first year coaching golf at Frankfort, made the squad and lettered three times to become the oldest FSU athlete in history.
“I heard they had a golf program,” Rice remembered, “and I went over to, at the time, Maplehurst. The head pro up there was Rick Flowers. ... I could just sense that he was doubting me.
“He said, ‘I have a couple guys that are coming over from the team, and they’re going to play a practice round. Why don’t you join up with them?’ They shot in the upper-70s and I shot a 73 that day. As soon as I got back they were like, ‘Where did you get this guy?’”
From 2005-07, Rice wasn’t just a participant in college athletics. Though he didn’t have the physical gifts of his younger adversaries, Rice held his own, even winning a tournament in 2007.
His successes didn’t save him from cases of mistaken identity.
“I used to get a kick out of how at Frostburg State, we’d play tournaments all around the area,” Rice said. “And we played some tournaments in New York, and we’d have a 10-passenger van.
“Whenever I’d get off the van and start walking, they’d say ‘Hey coach, hey coach.’ No, no, no he’s the young guy driving the bus.”
Though he may not have looked it walking into the clubhouse, people quickly learned he could play.
Rice still has the scorecard from the Potomac State Invitational Tournament, his maiden title, when he shot a 76 to take home the trophy at the Cumberland Country Club.
It was a blast from the past, with Rice achieving his ultimate success at the site of his introduction to golf — the 10-year-old Rice caddied there three decades prior.
“I had a paper route as a kid,” Rice said. “I used to pick them up on Virginia Avenue and sling them around South Cumberland. One of my friends was caddying out at the Cumberland Country Club and he was telling me how much he made on a weekend.
“I said, ‘No way, that’s what I make delivering papers for a whole month and there are no days off.’ I went out with him for a weekend, the following Monday I told the Cumberland Times-News, ‘I am not delivering papers anymore.’”
The decision paid off, paving the way for Rice to discover his love for the game, but golf would be sent to the back-burner for the time being.
In 1982, Rice enlisted into the Air Force, where he served his country for the ensuing 23 years. Rice didn’t play for the first 13, yet he never gave up his passion.
Rice returned to competitive golf in 1995.
“Air force bases have varsity sports programs,” Rice said. “They have varsity softball, basketball, golf. We would compete, whenever I was stationed down in the south, we would compete against all the other bases in a geographical region, including the Army, Navy and Air Force.
“Whenever I was stationed at Fort Meade, between Baltimore and Washington, we were in a league called the Washington Military Athletic Conference. We played all the bases, and those tournaments are like Division III level.”
After retiring from service, Rice was just trying to finish up some credits at Frostburg State to teach math, which he now does at Frankfort, but golf called once again.
As the successor to Bill Cessna, Rice has his Falcons embracing new ideas and technology in his first year. The team is experimenting with an indoor range simulator, new grips and the good-old-fashioned technique of practicing a lot.
“To play this game well you have to practice a lot,” Rice said, donning a straw hat at a local match at Polish Pines on Wednesday. “Ben Hogan said, ‘The secret’s in the dirt.’ If you’re on the range and you’re hitting balls and you’re taking divots, that’s where you get better at playing golf.”
As Rice now refocuses on trying to inspire a new generation of golfers, not unlike he was inspired some 40 years ago, he’ll never escape his past.
All this time later, people still recognize FSU’s oldest athlete, even if they can’t quite place a finger on where from.
“The coach at Potomac State Aaron (Edwards), he and I met each other many years later up at Mill Creek,” Rice recounted. “I was playing in a men’s league. He was eyeing me up on the putting green, he was like, ‘I know you from somewhere. Where do I know you from?’
“I said, ‘It’ll come to you.’ He came back to me later, ‘You’re that guy who was playing for Frostburg State.’”
