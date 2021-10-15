CUMBERLAND — Chase Lamb and Noah House scored third quarter touchdowns, breaking open a close game and leading the Personal Best/Hartley’s/Ledo Pizza Patriots to a 32-8 victory over the Braddock Warriors Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The victory clinched the regular season Cumberland Area Youth Football League title and gave the 7-0 Patriots a first-round bye in this weekend’s playoffs.
Jacob VanMeter scored on a 46-yard run and Bobby Brauer’s first of our two-point kicks gave the Patriots an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and where it remained at halftime.
In the third quarter, Lamb scored on a 32-yard run and House went over from the two, putting the Patriots ahead 24-0.
Braddock’s Kaine Williams broke loose on a 16-yard run and Sabastian Steward’s kick pulled the Warriors to 24-8 going into the fourth quarter.
House, one of three players with more than 100 yards rushing, sealed the victory with a 52-yard run.
House, Lamb and VanMeter ran through openings created by linemen Kaiden McKenzie, Christian Riley, Tytus Sheetz, Dylan Leatherman,Landon Ritchie, Dakoda Shambaugh and Mason Bennett.
House gained 115 yards on seven carries, Lamb and VanMeter each finished 110 yards, Lamb on 10 attempts and VanMeter on 11.
House and Shambaugh each finished with 10 tackles, Lamb and McKenzied had eight and Boe Browning and Sheetz finished with six. Bennett recovered a fumble.
Braddock’s offensive most valuable player was Kaine Williams and Nick Adkins stood out defensively.
The Warriors (4-2) play the Miners on Sunday at Allegany’s old practice field beginning at 2 p.m.
Division II Patriots 32, Warriors 12
CUMBERLAND — Jameson Powell scored three touchdowns to help the Patriots build a commanding lead on their way to defeating the Warriors in the Division II game last weekend.
The Patriots led 20-0 at halftime on two TD receptions by Powell from quarterback Brady O’Neal and Powell’s 9-yard touchdown run. His touchdown receptions covered 31 yards in the in the first quarter and 30 in the second.
In the fourth quarter, O’Neal hit Jake Rice with a 10-yard touchdown pass and Landen Richardson raced 65 yards for the Patriots final touchdown.
The Warriors scored a touchdown in each the third and fourth quarters. No additional information was available.
The Patriots’ Zayce Perkins and Brodie Sibley stood out offensively and Taylor Carter and Ti King were the defensive standouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.