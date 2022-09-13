ACCIDENT — Carson Bender scored three touchdowns, Brady O’Neal threw for three and Jake Rice scored two to lead the Personal Best/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots to a 53-6 win over the Northern Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots took control of the game with 37 points in the first quarter. Bender started the run with a 65-yard run, Channing Logsdon scored on a 33-yarder, Rice pulled in a 10-yard pass from O’Neal, Bender caught a 23-yard TD pass from O’Neal and Powell’s 72-yard sprint closed out the quarter’s scoring.
Northern’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Angelo Lacy. The two-point kick was blocked.
In the third quarter, O’Neal hit Bender on a 37-yarder and Rice scored on a 10-yard run. Bobby Bauer kicked six two-point conversions.
Bender totaled 110 yards, running for 65 and he had 55 receiving. O’Neal was 5 for 5 passing for 75 yards.
Powell gained 87 yards on two rushes and Rice finished with 50 total yards, gaining 40 yards on two runs.
Harley Twigg led the Patriots defense with eight tackles. Bender, Landen Richardson, Gavin Rose, Christian Riley and James Thomas all had five. Riley and Powell each had a fumble recovery.
Northern’s Lacy was the team’s offensive standout and Chase Shoemaker stood out on defense. He and Lucas Wolf both recovered fumbles.
Bender and O’Neal were the Patriot’s offensive MVPs and Twigg and Richardson were the defensive standouts.
The Patriots (2-0) return to Garrett County on Sunday evening to play Southern at Southern High School at 6 p.m.
Northern hosts Braddock on Saturday at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Mountain Ridge is at Keyser at 2 p.m.
Division II
Gabe George scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Patriots over Northern 47-0 on Sunday for their second win of the season.
The Patriots (2-0) defeated Braddock 48-13 in their season-opener on Sept. 2.
Against the Steelers, the Patriots built a 34-0 halftime lead on two first-quarter touchdown runs by George of 65 and 35 yards and a 20-yarder by Isaiah Welsh.
Owen Clites scored from the 18 and Jackson Spangler pulled in a 15-yard pass from Clites for the second quarter scores.
Marquis Trimble scored from the 10 in the third quarter and Josiah Vaughn capped everything with a five-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Northern’s Gabe Coomes and Tommy Andres were the offensive players of the game while Garrett Long V, Noah Nicol and Marshall Lyons stood out defensively.
For the Patriots, Gabe Simmons, Matt Coleman and Vaughn were the offensive stars while Jaden Beck, William Suter and Trimple stood out defensively.
In the season opener against Braddock, Welsh and George each scored three touchdowns and Trimble had one.
Welsh scored on runs of 10, 12 and seven yards in the first, second and third quarters. George returned a fumble 45 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and he had a 43-yard run in the second quarter and 25-yarder in the third.
Trimble’s TD was a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Braddock’s two scores came on Dylan Blank’s 60-yard run and Kyran Freeman returned an interception 70 yards for the other touchdown.
Blank and Freeman were Braddocks offensive and defensive MVPs while Beck and Carson Rose stood out offensively for the Patriots and Caden Simpson and Jackson Spangler on defense.
On Sunday, the Patriots visit Ridgeley at 2 p.m. Braddock plays Northern at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.