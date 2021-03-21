KEYSER, W.Va. — Former Frankfort standout Zack Whitacre had three hits and scored five runs while Caleb Taylor had four hits with three RBIs to lead WVU Potomac State in a sweep over Christendom College.
The Catamounts won both handily, taking the opener 12-4 and the second 7-2.
In the first game, Whitacre was a home run short of hitting for the cycle, getting on base in all five of his plate appearances.
Taylor was 4 of 5 with three singles, a double and three RBIs.
MacHugh Messier picked up his first win as a collegiate starter going five innings and striking out four. Keyser’s Ryan Shoemaker and Dalton Benson each worked a scoreless inning in relief.
Losing pitcher Stephen Buonocore had two hits for Christendom.
In the second game, Graham Brown went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Dale Houser tripled, singled and scored three times.
Pitchers Jonathan Money started and Jared Adams finished allowing only three hits. Money struck out six in his 3 1/3 innings.
Anthony Palumbo’s double was Christendom’s only extra base hit.
Potomac State (9-2) hosted a doubleheader with Scotland Prep on Sunday.
ACM, Essex split
ESSEX — After having their three-game win streak stopped by CCBC Essex in the opener, four pitchers combined on a six-hitter to lead Allegany College to a 10-2 victory for another doubleheader split Saturday afternoon.
Essex scored seven runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to sneak past the Trojans 11-9 in the first game.
In the second, Allegany’s bats accounted for 16 hits led by JT Stevenson’s and Matthew Gonzalez’s three each. Stevenson scored four times and Gonzalez, who had a double, and Noah Zimmerman each had two RBIs. Robert Fernandez tripled and had an RBI and Gage Shaffer added two hits and an RBI.
Starter Trent King worked four innings with two strikeouts giving up four hits. Garrett Pullium, Jeff Luttrell and John Dhima each pitched an inning and struck out four with Luttrell fanning two.
ACM had two-run innings in the first, third, sixth and seventh.
Essex’s Nick Hemstreet and Emmanuel Maldonado both had doubles with Hemstreet an RBI.
In the opener, Allegany outhit Essex 12-10 and got doubles from Stevenson, who had three RBIs, Gonzalez and Jason Altuve. Zimmerman knocked in two runs.
Essex erased a 7-0 deficit in its half of the fourth on an RBI double by Hemstreet, a two-run double from Devin Johnson and two two-run base hits by JJ Erazo and Mitchell Haywood.
In the sixth tied 8-8, Essex took the 11-8 lead on an RBI base hit by Johnson and two ACM errors.
Erazo, Haywood and Johnson all had two hits.
Zimmerman led the Trojans with three hits and Stevenson had two. Stevenson had three RBIs and Zimmerman two. Both scored a run.
Starter Nick Berryman and relievers Thomas Fogle and Dhima combined to strike out eight. Fogle fanned four and Berryman three.
So far this season, ACM has split four of its six twinbills with only one sweep.
Allegany (7-6) will host Hagerstown for a single game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
