BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced Tuesday schedule adjustments to its men's and women's basketball schedules.
In women's basketball, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the Fairmont State at Frostburg State game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed as well as the Glenville State at Concord game.
In men's basketball, both the game between Fairmont State at Frostburg State on Wednesday and the game between Glenville State at Concord will both begin at 6 p.m.
