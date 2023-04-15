Have I ever told you how I got involved in spring turkey hunting, an activity that has become a passion for me?
Well, even if I have, here it is again.
I had been a hunter most of my life. I say most, because when I was 12 we lived in Pennsylvania and you had to be a dozen years old before the state allowed you to hunt.
By the late 1980s, I had harvested everything from rabbits to pronghorns, but had not gotten involved in spring gobbler hunting. To be fair to me, neither had a lot of others. That style of hunting was beginning to get more recognition. A learning curve was taking place.
We moved into our house in Rawlings in September 1986. The following spring, I decided I wanted to try spring gobbler hunting, but didn’t go out until the last day of the season. Then, a public access road along what is now the Fore Sisters Golf Course, provided a way onto the Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
I didn’t reach the woods until about 8 a.m. A parking lot on the public land had 10 vehicles in it, but no hunters were to be seen. I began walking up the dirt road and still within sight of the parking lot I pulled out a Roger Latham True Tone box call I had purchased while living in the state of Washington.
I made some sound on it and a turkey gobbled, very loudly and very close. I was so uninformed about gobbler hunting that I wore blue jeans. At the sound of the gobble, I crouched (my knees could do that then) behind some brush. I heard (my ears could do that then) the gobbler approaching in the dry leaves, but the brush kept me from seeing the bird. It walked back and forth, back and forth, gobbling every once in a while.
I had frozen in place, concerned about any movement and, actually, not knowing how to handle the situation. The gobbler eventually walked away unseen.
So, on the last day of spring gobbler season 1987, I made the commitment to learn all I could about this amazing hunting. I have done that and, speaking modestly because there are so many fine gobbler hunters out there, can say I have had reasonable success.
The following year I shot my first spring gobbler. It was on opening day and it was a beauty with 1.25-inch spurs, sharp enough, as I have often written, to pick salami out of your teeth after lunch. I got that thunder chicken using my father’s Ithaca Model 37.
Fast forward to spring 2018. I realized that my next spring gobbler would be my 50th. Furthermore, it dawned upon me that I had not killed a gobbler with the Ithaca since it bagged my first one. The plan was made. I would hunt with the Ithaca until I got number 50, whether it was that current season or years later.
It didn’t take long. On the second day of the West Virginia season, hunting in Morgan County, I called from a pop-up blind and a gobbler in a tree made some of the weirdest sounds I have heard. It wasn’t a gobble. It wasn’t a gobbler yelp. It was something somewhere in between or something outside of the turkey vocal box all together.
I waited until I figured the bird had flown down and yelped at it again. And, again, there was that off-the-charts feathered reply. Not long after that, here he came, looking to fight or do that other thing, but at 34 yards the No. 6 lead pellets from an old, black, 2.75-inch shell went flying out of a 30-inch, full-choke barrel and it was flop time for a heavy gobbler with a thick, 10-inch beard.
So, here we go again with the hunt that is the focal point of the year for many of us. I like deer hunting … very much. But I love turkey hunting.
