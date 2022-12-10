I’ve known for decades that Cumberland Times-News readers get involved with stories about Maryland bears. My column, “Maryland bears have attacked two people,” of two weeks ago proves that belief once more.
In the column, I wrote about many aspects of bears. I wrote about hunting bears and not hunting bears. I spoke of the power of governors to allow or forbid bear hunting. I reported that the tightly managed bear hunt has allowed the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service to reduce problems associated with the animals without threatening the bruin population. I pointed out that two Maryland women had been brutally attacked by bears in Frederick County, one in 2016 and the other in 2020. I wrote that many hunters want the bear season to be available to all, not just those who draw a permit. This year there were 950 such permits.
So … the column had multiple layers, which allowed readers to chime in on a variety of issues regarding Maryland bears. And they did. Chime in, that is.
The chimes began ringing once the newspaper posted a link to the column on its Facebook page. How popular was/is the column? Facebook analytics showed that after seven days the column had generated nearly 36,000 “people reached.” That number more than doubled the reaches by other articles, such as one about local high school football. Other online analytics showed people were spending more than one minute with the column, which indicates they likely read it in its entirety. Nine days after publication, it remains highly ranked in the newspaper’s Most Popular articles. Facebook shows 93 reactions (66 like, 3 love, 21 wow, 3 sad), 74 comments and 30 shares.
Reading the social media comments from hunters about how the hunting season should be conducted, I had one of those why-didn’t-I-think-of-that moments. One commenter suggested that anyone who draws a bear hunting permit should be allowed to use it during the various deer seasons that exist. In other words, if you are bow hunting for deer and you have a bear permit and a bear wanders by, you would be allowed to shoot the bruin. Double ditto for deer muzzleloader season and deer modern firearms season, although the annual bag limit would be one bear.
This plan would have to be tweaked and pushed and shoved until it feels right, but I think the idea has great merit. I don’t claim to know bear hunting regulations in all of the states, but this approach might even be precedent setting. Currently, those with bear hunting permits are allowed just six days of hunting in October.
See, (sometimes) Facebook comments can be very productive.
Some commenters seemed to have more empathy for bears than for people who get attacked by bears. Several folks said that we have moved into the bears’ habitat, implying that associated problems are the fault of the humans in split-level homes in wooded settings. Actually, the opposite is true. Forty years ago, there was not a bear to be seen in Garrett County. Now, bear sightings are mundane. It is the bears that have moved into human territory.
One commenter said the bears that attacked the women had been teased, but I can find absolutely zero evidence to back that up. Another comment said that two bear attacks on humans in four years didn’t seem all that bad. I suppose that’s true for some people if it isn’t their head or the head of a loved one being chewed.
A reader who didn’t like what I wrote about animal rights activists and the way they halted the bear hunt in New Jersey said there are a lot of adjectives that could describe me. I know. I’ve heard most of them. Years ago, fly fishermen came up with some doozies when they didn’t like what I wrote about brook trout fishing regulations in the Savage River drainage.
Do bears attack dogs? You betcha by golly, wow. In 2015, a dog owner said “he looked like a murder scene” after his Labrador retriever barely survived a bear attack right here in Rawlings. Google “powell manny bear.” An online search for the topic shows additional gruesome cases in states, including New Jersey and Florida.
By the way, there have been numerous home invasions by bears. The anecdote in my previous column about a bear in a kitchen looking for Cap’n Crunch was factual. It happened in Garrett County in the Kitzmiller area. And, yes, the bear found the breakfast cereal and ate it. Probably ate the box, too. Poor Cap’n.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears biweekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.