It isn’t unusual for someone living in Allegany or Garrett counties to peer through the screen door and see a bear in the yard. On the other hand, there are people elsewhere in Maryland who know nothing about bears. In fact, the percentage of Maryland residents contacted during a recent survey who said they are clueless about bruins is 43%.
In October and November, a survey company that specializes in natural resources information, Responsive Management, Harrisonburg, Virginia, contacted 818 Marylanders for telephone interviews and asked numerous questions about bears in the state. The firm’s 229-page report was recently submitted to the Department of Natural Resources.
It is no surprise, I would think, that people who share the landscape with bears have more knowledge about the state’s largest mammal than do folks who reside in urban landscapes or those whose wild neighbors are blue crabs and striped bass.
For example, those who live in the state’s four western counties — Frederick, Washington, Allegany, Garrett — make up the majority of those who believe the bear population is too high and that bruins are abundant. Marylanders elsewhere tend to think bears are rare throughout the state.
What other mindset differences exist when it comes to pondering Maryland bears?
In what appears to be a not-in-my-backyard attitude, 67% support bears being in their counties, but that number drops to 50% when asked if it would be fine to have a bear within one-half mile of the home.
There are, however, a number of bear things upon which Marylanders agree, no matter if they live in mountainous Garrett County or next to Camden Yards, the Atlantic Ocean or Chesapeake Bay.
Simple precautions such as the use of bear-proof trash containers can prevent nuisance problems.
Bear habitat should be protected to ensure the animals are here for future generations.
Seventy-three percent of those who encountered a bear found it to be a positive experience.
Plus, there is at least one thing about Maryland bears and bear management that very few residents know. The DNR offers a black bear collectible stamp as well as shirts and other merchandise that can be purchased. The money goes to a fund that is used to compensate farmers whose crops are damaged by the bears. The damage is most frequently in far western Maryland to corn and other crops.
Two-thirds of the respondents from Garrett and Allegany counties have encountered a bear.
Although the DNR is considered by the respondents to be the most credible source of bear information, most got their knowledge from other internet sources.
Remember those 43% who know nothing about bears? Well, add to those people another 44% who know very little. Only 12% of the respondents know a great deal or a moderate amount about the animals. Looks like it is time for a significant educational outreach by the state agency.
Forty-three percent see black bears as being dangerous to humans, but another 43% did not. The remainder just didn’t know.
Do black bears kill many pets and livestock in Maryland? Twenty-seven percent agreed and 47% did not.
Eight percent of the respondents were hunters, pretty much matching the percentage of Marylanders who purchase hunting licenses.
What now?
“We will use the survey results when we consider future management changes. It will also assist us with updating the current bear management plan,” said Brian Eyler, associate director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service.
“Conducting public opinion surveys like this one are (standard operating procedure) whenever we update our species management plans. Understanding public opinion is an important component of making management decisions for our game species,” Eyler said. “Conducting these surveys over time also provides us with important information concerning how public attitudes may be changing and how species populations may be changing.”
This was the third survey gauging Marylanders attitudes and knowledge about bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.