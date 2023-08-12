Western Maryland has a healthy bobcat population, although the secretive nature of the animal combined with its preferred habitat make sightings uncommon.
So says Josh Tabora, furbearer biologist for the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service, an arm of the Department of Natural Resources.
During 2019-2020, the wildlife agency engaged the University of Delaware to assess the bobcat population in Allegany and Garrett counties. Tunnel-like contraptions large enough for a bobcat to enter were baited. Metal brushes inside the tunnels snagged hairs from the felines which could be analyzed in a laboratory to determine how many different bobcats walked through and even establish a sex ratio.
Researchers also used trail cameras and collected scat or droppings. Cameras and hair snagging stations were placed on the Savage River, Potomac-Garrett and Green Ridge state forests as well as on private ground.
“The bobcat is our biggest wild cat,” Tabora said. “Because sightings by the public are infrequent, there is usually a level of excitement.”
Bobcats prefer rugged landscapes without roads and people, the study found. It is estimated that 95 to 286 bobcats reside in the two western counties, with 162 being the number in which researchers have 95% confidence.
There were 816 scat samples tested and 241 were confirmed as coming from bobcats. Of 87,000 trail camera images, 108 were bobcats.
Tabora said a survey of bowhunters shows increasing bobcat sightings in Washington and Frederick counties. Bobcats are infrequently seen in central and southern Maryland. Seeing the wild feline east of the Susquehanna River is not likely.
“All of our surrounding states, with the exception of Delaware, have bobcat hunting and trapping seasons,” Tabora said.
There are no plans on the table to have a hunting/trapping season for Maryland bobcats as far as I could determine.
Tabora has statewide responsibility for 14 species of furbearers. A lifelong Maryland resident from Montgomery County, he earned a wildlife management degree at Frostburg State University and stayed in Mountain Maryland. He is based in Cumberland with a WHS office at Rocky Gap State Park.
My personal bobcat experiences have been interesting. I seem to have a knack for seeing the cats and getting trail camera images of them. I was seeing so many of them in the 1990s that a group with which I hunted nicknamed me Bobcat. Most of my sightings are from Dan’s Mountain, which is where I spend most of my hunting time, usually in or near rugged terrain.
A male bobcat has a home range of 8,400 acres. That’s only slightly smaller than the acreage encompassed by the Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area. A female is more of a homebody, traipsing across 3,000 acres. Males weigh 18 to 35 pounds and females 15 to 30.
Tabora anticipates additional bobcat field studies as funding and staffing allow. It had been about 40 years since any earlier bobcat studies. A telemetry study took place in the 1980s, according to Tabora.
