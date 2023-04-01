You’ll need about 5.5 hands to tally the number of bear cubs discovered in a variety of dens in Maryland’s four western counties in March.
A crew from the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service spent three weeks visiting the cubs and, of course, the sows that gave birth to them during the winter. All along, the crew knew it would be working with six collared sows, whose den locations were known because of the radio collars they wore, according to Jonathan Trudeau, black bear project leader. “But then we found out about four more sows,” Trudeau said.
Three of the four new mama bears were discovered by people looking for shed deer antlers. Well, actually, they were discovered by the dogs those people used to help find the antlers. “A dog would start sniffing at something and when the people looked they discovered there was a bear,” Trudeau said. “Then they let us know about it.”
The 10 sows brought 28 cubs into the world of Western Maryland. There were six dens in Garrett County, two in Allegany and one each in Washington and Frederick. There was an equal gender split among the cubs.
At 2.8 sows per cub, the birth rate was very near the 3.0 average over the years.
Two dens were in the bottoms of hollow trees. One sow that had five cubs denned on the ground beneath fallen trees. “We put a trail camera on her, but apparently she didn’t like it because she moved the cubs 15 feet away so there will be no photos as they emerge,” Trudeau said.
Veteran wildlife staffer Nick Stonesifer took the lead on many of the den visits and was instrumental in the project’s success, according to Trudeau.
The average weight per sow was 190 pounds, a bit higher than usual. Two heavyweight sows contributed mightily to that average. “The heaviest was a 245-pounder in Frederick County and there was a 240-pounder in Washington County,” Trudeau said. The Frederick County bear denned within the boundaries of Catoctin Mountain Park. Thus, the den visit was coordinated with the National Park Service. The bear had been collared this past summer on private land near the park.
One of the Allegany County dens was on the Green Ridge State Forest and the other on private land near Oldtown. The six Garrett County dens were sprinkled throughout that jurisdiction. A den that was occupied in 2016 was used again this year, but by a different sow.
As always, a veterinarian gave each tranquilized sow a physical examination. Mange was not a problem among these particular bears, according to Trudeau. The cubs received ear tags and microchips so they can be identified if encountered in the future. The sows discovered by shed hunters are now wearing radio collars.
“The sows were more alert, more bright-eyed than usual for this time of year,” Trudeau said. “One was sitting upright in the den.” Trudeau attributed the behavior to a warmer than usual late winter. “We have actually already had two road kills,” he said.
Some sows, after being jabbed with a tranquilizer dart, will run. There were three runners this year, Trudeau said, the farthest one got before going down and being returned was about a half-mile.
