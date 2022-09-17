Hunting is about this and hunting is about that, but more than anything hunting is about memories.
Those hunting memories can pop up just about anywhere, including the produce section of Walmart in LaVale. That’s where I ran into Shawn and Krista Llewellyn, a couple I had not seen for some time.
A brace of decades ago, Shawn and I hunted together often and, sure enough, as we chatted in Walmart, making it difficult for other customers to buy tomatoes and onions, more than one hunt was recalled.
The one we vividly remembered took place around the turn of the century on Dan’s Mountain. Shawn and I were hunting on the former Barton Estate. It was several days into the rifle season and the plan was for Shawn to ride up the mountain with me. I would hunt in that area, but Shawn would make a lengthy foot hunt, eventually returning to his vehicle some distance downhill.
We parked the truck. As we stood on the road, confirming plans, Shawn decided to toss a large rock down the hill so it would not damage somebody’s vehicle. The rock made some noise as it rolled. Shawn immediately turned toward the uphill side of the road. He was standing no more than five feet to my right.
“Wow,” I remember him saying. “Look at that buck.”
I couldn’t see any buck, but I was on high alert, of course.
“Look at the bones on that buck’s head. If we get him, he’s going on the wall,” Shawn added, in normal conversational volume.
OK. Now I’m on higher alert, but still I cannot see a deer let alone a wallhanger buck.
So I say, “Where? I don’t see any …”
Boom! The report of Shawn’s 7 mm rifle got my attention for sure, but it did a lot more damage to the buck, which, was lying stone-cold dead just 35 yards away.
That old bruiser buck had been lying behind a fallen tree watching the world and the vehicles of hunters pass by just a bow shot away. The buck even stayed put as we parked the truck and talked. But the rock Shawn tossed off the road made enough noise to put the buck on its feet.
That was the third time I had seen that buck, although it was alive during the first two observations, which were not far from the spot of the deer’s demise.
A couple of days before bow season opened, I was hiking to a ladder stand I had put up when I saw that a deer was bedded just a few feet from it. It looked like a doe facing toward me, even when I used the binoculars. Then it turned its head and looked sideways and I could see the antlers. I backed out.
I hunted that buck, unsuccessfully. Then came fall turkey season. On the final day of the bird hunt, as the afternoon sun touched the mountain ridge, I was walking an old woods road when I saw a deer shuffling toward me, head down. I call that sniff walking.
It was him. He sniff-walked to within 20 yards before seeing me standing there with my shotgun.
It was almost as if the buck said “whatever,” before dropping its head and sniff walking away.
Isn’t that cool, the kinds of memories that shopping for produce can inspire?
