It has come to my attention that I have a whole bunch of knives. I’m sure I’m not the only person to find myself in that situation, especially if the person hunts, fishes or participates in both of those activities.
As the years go by, it is quite easy to buy or inherit a slug of cutting edges. And, they come in all different shapes and sizes.
Until I looked into my knife box recently — a sturdy, wooden container — I had no idea I owned five fish fileting knives. I used to fish more than I hunted. Nowadays it is the other way around. I’ve never been big on catch-and-release angling. One of the reasons I cast baits, lures and flies several million times was to eat what I would hook. Thus, those filet knives used to get serious workouts, as long as the fish was big enough for that sort of dinner preparation.
Some of my most cherished knives are those I inherited from my father, Frank. I gave his Buck folding knife to son Ryan and he has used his grandfather’s knife to field dress a few bucks in Virginia as well as his first bow deer, a doe. I often carry one of Dad’s old-style pocket knives. I learned early that a country boy needs to have a knife in his pocket for sundry tasks that happen along. However, I try to remember to leave the knife in the car or at home if I know I will be walking through a security checkpoint.
Dad could make a knife blade sharper than anyone I have known. Back in the day, whetstones were much simpler than knife sharpening devices that currently exist. Most newer sharpeners instruct the user to pretend like he or she is slicing off the top of the instrument, at the correct angle of course. Dad had his own technique. He would place the blade against the whetstone and then move it back and forth as if he were stabbing, not slicing, first on one side and then the other. As years passed, a groove would be made on the surface of the whetstone, making it easier, I suspect to keep the blade at the proper angle.
During my earlier hunting life, Dad bought me a Kabar folding knife. That blade is most often my deer hunting knife and has field dressed bucks and does on many a hillside in several states.
I have a couple fixed-blade knives which work very nicely for the field dressing process. I mix and match what I carry afield during deer season just because. I know you know what I’m saying.
In spite of having a selection of knives, there was one day when I went deer hunting without any of them. I didn’t realize I was knifeless until I reached for one after killing a doe and the blade was nowhere to be found. That was in the Blue Mountains near Walla Walla, Washington, and it required me to wait for my hunting partner to return to the truck at dusk so I could borrow his knife. The doe was down a steep hill and I wasn’t about to attempt an uphill pull while the animal was intact.
In recent years, I have begun to tote two knives while big game hunting. There is one on my belt and one in my pack. My hunting career has reached a point where dragging a large animal could be out of the question. Thus, I like to be prepared to bone and bag a deer and having two sharp blades could be a nice asset in such a situation.
Have you ever lost a knife? About 30 years ago I lost a sweet Henckel folder with a wooden handle. At first, I was puzzled, but then it dawned on me that the knife was very likely lying on the forest floor on Polish Mountain where I had gutted several squirrels before leaving the woods.
Sure enough, when I went back the next day it was easy to find. That blade is what I call soft metal. It takes on a heck of an edge, but years of sharpening changes its shape. What was once a drop-point blade is now pretty much a dagger.
Knives are inanimate objects of course, but it seems that they can take on lives of their own. I have a big family.
