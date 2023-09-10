If you are a dove hunter, I bet you have noticed this. A mosquito just off the bill of your cap, a mourning dove 30 yards away and a Chicago-bound Boeing 747 at 35,000 feet all appear to be the same size. Thus, when you glimpse one or the other out of the corner of your eye, you immediately start to lift your shotgun.
Sixty-six percent of the time, you will simply lower the shotgun. Thirty-three percent of the time, you will have an opportunity to shoot.
And, if it is a bright day and you have eye floaters … hoo, boy … your neck muscles are in for a vigorous workout.
Sept. 1 is a magic day whether you have a half-dozen doves in your game bag or not. That date is the traditional first day of dove hunting across the country and signals that many other hunting seasons are not far off.
The South Branch Wildlife Management Area is in Hardy County, West Virginia, sandwiched between the river of the same name and River Road not far from Moorefield. Many years ago, I discovered that the WMA, managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, could, at times, be a very good place to hunt doves.
As the years went by, a lot of other hunters discovered the same thing. Land management that included plantings of foods favored by doves were working and Sept. 1 would find many doves feathers drifting in the wind or scattered on the ground after being separated from birds by No. 8 shot.
The WMA, usually referred to by locals as McNeill (yes, that McNeill, the one with the rangers) became crowded during early dove season. I remember one opener when I arrived at the parking lot, saw the overflow of vehicles and simply turned around and drove home.
More hunters with more shotguns became a recipe for danger. So, DNR made the decision to allow hunting on the first two days of dove season only for those who were successful in a permit drawing. That process continues to this day.
My most frequent hunting partner at McNeill is Dave Long. If he draws a permit, he names me to hunt with him. If I draw a permit, I return the favor. So, when we each drew a permit this year, there was a certain level of giddiness on both sides of the North Branch of the Potomac River.
There are 18 shooting stations at McNeill. Your permit assigns you and yours to a station and, buddy, that’s where you hunt. Don’t be walking around. Dave drew a permit for the first day at Station 1. I drew a permit for the second day at Station 4. A perfect dove hunting storm seemed to be on the forecast.
Things were looking good … until we went hunting.
We hunted both afternoons. The first day should have been a tip off when we noticed that several shooting stations were vacant. That was true on day two as well. In two days, we saw a couple handfuls of doves. I got a couple shots, which I missed. Dave didn’t pull the trigger.
Although there were nice mowed areas near the shooting stations where a dove could be easily found if downed, we didn’t detect any crop plantings for the birds, although we saw just a portion of the WMA.
On the first day there was a nice batch of shooting between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., but not near us. There were fewer shots on the second day.
We speculated that vacant shooting stations may have arisen because of various reasons. It was hot, more than just a little. Hunters who live near the WMA may have scouted and seen few if any doves and decided to opt out. If there are doves at McNeill, you should be able to see them sitting on the electric lines, but that was not the case during our visits. On Saturday, an evening kickoff for WVU’s first football game was in the works, so that may have lessened a late afternoon shooting crowd. Tailgating is important, you know.
But, as I said, we were still anointed with the magic of Sept. 1, even without a half-dozen doves in each of our game bags.
