So, it has dawned on me, having made footprints on planet Earth for a noticeable number of decades now, that spinning reels and I are the same age.
It’s true. I am the oldest possible age for the classification of Baby Boomer. So, spinning reels are the Baby Boomers of mechanical angling devices. Although a spinning reel or two had been around earlier, it was the years following World War II that their popularity and availability blossomed. It was still the decade of the 1940s when I caught my first fish, a bluegill in some pond in a city park in Parkersburg, West Virginia. I used a cane pole with line, bobber, hook and worm. Thus, no reel was involved.
Not too many years later, long about the time Dr. Jonas Salk made polio vaccine available to us offspring of the Greatest Generation, I caught my first trout and, that time, a spinning reel was definitely involved. My catch was a brown trout about a foot long and it struck a minnow I had tossed into Canoe Creek in Pennsylvania. The brown trout was hooked and so was I.
Spinning reels were big deals in the early 1950s. The adults of that era had been used to using fly rods and reels or even casting rods and reels to fish for trout. All of a sudden, this new mechanical advantage was available, making longer casts possible. In fly fishing, it is the weight of the line that carries the fly, lure or bait into the water. In spin fishing, it is the weight of the lure or bait that pulls the line stream bound.
The first spinning reel I used was a Mitchell 300. With that device I would send spinners such as the C.P. Swing into the waters of Bald Eagle Creek in central Pennsylvania. Often, I was rewarded with the strike of a rainbow trout. We lived in Altoona in those days.
West Virginia still had an opening day of trout season then. Annually, we would drive to Buckhannon where we would meet up with family friend Hayden Powell and his son Butch. We’d drive to the Left Fork of the Holly River and throw up a campsite late the night before the opener.
Hayden still used a fly rod, but at the end of his line was a Casto Special, a spinner most fishermen nowadays know as a Potomac Coachman. Deftly, Hayden would flip the lightweight Hildebrandt spinner and fly downstream and simply let it flutter in the current. One opening day morning, I watched him catch a limit of trout from one hole in about 20 minutes, whereupon he returned to camp and had breakfast ready for the rest of us when we straggled back.
I don’t know that Hayden ever started using a spinning reel, but I wore a few of them out.
After the Mitchell 300, I moved on to its lightweight offspring, the Mitchell 308.
I still had that smooth reel with a high crank ratio when Sandy and I moved to Utah in 1968 and, with it and a Wright and McGill lightweight rod I pestered the brown and cutthroat trout of the Logan River until they wanted to ask the Utah Fish and Game Department to limit my time on the stream.
What I’m saying is that a bunch of stuff has happened since I first sucked air in Weston, West Virginia, when Harry Truman was in the second year of his first term. I mean, Neil Armstrong walked upon the moon. The cellphone was invented. Frozen dinners came to be. You no longer need a “church key” to open a can of beer. And the Boston Red Sox have actually won the World Series four times.
A few years ago, we had a very large red oak tree cut down behind our house. Afterwards, I checked out the age rings, which were clearly visible. It seems that spinning reels, that red oak tree and yours truly all came to be right about the same time.
That’s pretty good company. I’ll take it.
