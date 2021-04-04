MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

Harman at East Hardy, 6:00

Frankfort at Moorefield, 7:30

Pendleton County at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30

Petersburg at Elkins, 5:45, 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:00

Keyser at Union, 6:00, 7:30

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00, 7:00

Union at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30

Washington at Berkeley Springs, 6:30

