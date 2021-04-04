MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30
High School Boys Basketball
Harman at East Hardy, 6:00
Frankfort at Moorefield, 7:30
Pendleton County at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30
Petersburg at Elkins, 5:45, 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:00
Keyser at Union, 6:00, 7:30
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00, 7:00
Union at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30
Washington at Berkeley Springs, 6:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.