MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Allegany at Northern, 4:30

Bishop Walsh at Calvary Christian, 4:30

East Fairmont at Keyser, 5:30

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 4:30

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 6:00

Petersburg at Moorefield, 6:30

Junior Varsity: Hampshire at Frankfort, 5:00

High School Softball

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Bishop Walsh at Hyndman, Pa., 4:30

Moorefield at Keyser, 6:00

Northern at Southern, 4:30

Spring Mills at Petersburg, 5:00

High School Tennis

Allegany at Frankfort, 4:00

Bishop Walsh at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

Hampshire at Keyser, 4:00

Moorefield vs. Wood at Lincoln, 4:00

