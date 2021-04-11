MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Wheeling, ppd.

College Women's Soccer

Mount Aloysius at Potomac State, 5:00

High School Baseball

Paw Paw at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Tygarts Valley at Petersburg, 5:00

High School Boys Basketball

Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 6:00, 7:30

Frankfort at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30

Harman at Pendleton County, 6:00

Petersburg at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30

Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 6:00

High School Boys Soccer

Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 5:00

Fort Hill at Allegany, canceled

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Highland View, 4:30

High School Softball

Hancock at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

Southern at Frankfort, 4:00 

