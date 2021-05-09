(Schedule, times subject to change)
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, canceled
College Softball
Region XX Tournament
No. 5 Frederick vs. No. 6 Catonsville, 3:00
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 5:00
High School Baseball
Allegany at St. Maria Goretti, 4:30
Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30
Keyser at Frankfort, 5:30
Northern at Berlin, Pa., 4:00
Petersburg at Hedgesville, 5:30
Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Keyser, 4:30
High School Girls Soccer
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament
First-Round, TBD
At higher seed
High School Softball
Allegany at Berkeley Springs, 4:30
East Hardy at Tucker County (2), 5:00
Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00
Mountain Ridge at Keyser, 6:00
Northern at Southern, 4:30
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 5:00, 7:00
High School Tennis
Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 3:15
Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00
Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 4:00
