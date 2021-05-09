(Schedule, times subject to change)

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, canceled

College Softball

Region XX Tournament

No. 5 Frederick vs. No. 6 Catonsville, 3:00

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 5:00

High School Baseball

Allegany at St. Maria Goretti, 4:30

Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30

Keyser at Frankfort, 5:30

Northern at Berlin, Pa., 4:00

Petersburg at Hedgesville, 5:30

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Keyser, 4:30

High School Girls Soccer

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament

First-Round, TBD

At higher seed

High School Softball

Allegany at Berkeley Springs, 4:30

East Hardy at Tucker County (2), 5:00

Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00

Mountain Ridge at Keyser, 6:00

Northern at Southern, 4:30

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 5:00, 7:00

High School Tennis

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 3:15

Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00

Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 4:00

