MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Frostburg State at West Liberty (2), 1:00

Westmoreland at Garrett (2), 2:00

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 3:00

High School Baseball

Hampshire at Keyser, 4:30, 7:00

Heritage at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Northern at Rockwood, Pa., 4:30

Spring Mills at Petersburg, 6:30

High School Girls Soccer

Heritage at Calvary Christian, 4:30 

High School Softball

Frankfort at Southern, ppd. to May 20

Keyser at Hampshire (2), 4:00

Martinsburg at East Hardy, 5:00

Moorefield at Pocahontas County, 4:30

Turkeyfoot, Pa. at Northern, 4:30

High School Tennis

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

Philip Barbour at Moorefield, 4:00

Girls: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:00

