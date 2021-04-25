MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Frostburg State at West Liberty (2), 1:00
Westmoreland at Garrett (2), 2:00
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 3:00
High School Baseball
Hampshire at Keyser, 4:30, 7:00
Heritage at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Northern at Rockwood, Pa., 4:30
Spring Mills at Petersburg, 6:30
High School Girls Soccer
Heritage at Calvary Christian, 4:30
High School Softball
Frankfort at Southern, ppd. to May 20
Keyser at Hampshire (2), 4:00
Martinsburg at East Hardy, 5:00
Moorefield at Pocahontas County, 4:30
Turkeyfoot, Pa. at Northern, 4:30
High School Tennis
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
Philip Barbour at Moorefield, 4:00
Girls: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:00
