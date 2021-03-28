MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

West Virginia State at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State at Cecil (2), 1:00

High School Baseball

New Life at Calvary Christian, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

East Hardy at Tucker County, 5:45

Hampshire at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:15

Harman at Union, 7:30

High School Boys Soccer

Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 4:00, 5:30

High School Girls Basketball

Hampshire at Keyser, 6:00, 7:30

High School Girls Soccer

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 5:00

