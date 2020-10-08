WHEELING, W.Va. — JJ Carr finished fourth overall, leading Moorefield to a second-place finish in Class A at the West Virginia high school state golf tournament played Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Park.
Carr shot a two-round total of 170 to finish 28-over par on the par 71 Jones Course. He shot a 90 on Tuesday in the opening round before bouncing back with an 80, the second-best score of the day.
Carr’s second-round 9-over was only outdone by the Class A state champion Blake Lewis, of Parkersburg Catholic, who opened with an 81 before shooting 5-over on Wednesday to win by six strokes with a 157. Justin Doerr, of Wheeling Central, was second with a 21-over 163.
Brandon Lawhon finished in third (26-over 168) for St. Marys, who comfortably defended its Class A team state title after placing three golfers in the top 10 — Grant Barnhart finished eighth (35-over 177) and Brayden Hall was ninth at 36-over 178.
Following up Carr’s effort for the Yellow Jackets was Ryan McGregor, finishing six strokes outside the top 10 at 12th with a 42-over 184 — he shot a 94 on Tuesday before shaving four strokes off his score with a 90 in the second round. Hayden Baldwin placed 23rd at 55-over 197 and Karson Reed tied for 25th at 58-over with a 204.
The Yellow Jackets finished at 113-over 539, 16 strokes behind the state champions and nine shots ahead of second-place Williamstown (122-over 548). Pocahontas County was fourth at 163-over 589.
In Class AA, Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm placed in the top 10 and all four Golden Tornado golfers finished in the top 25 to finish fourth in a tightly-contested pack.
After shooting an 82 on Tuesday, Malcolm shot an 88 to finish at 28-over 170. Derrick Broadwater and Noah Broadwater placed just outside the top 10, with Derrick Broadwater shooting a plus-39 181 to finish 14th and Noah Broadwater placing 15th at 40-over 182. Drew Matlick tied for 22nd with a 29-over 191.
Todd Duncan was the low medalist in each round to claim the state championship and lead Shady Spring to the team championship at 93-over 519. North Marion finished second at plus-100 526 and Robert C. Byrd was one shot behind for a third-place finish, four shots ahead of Keyser’s 105-over 531.
The Golden Tornado hardly had to look in the rearview mirror, with Herbert Hoover placing fifth at 123-over 549.
Jordan Miller, the lone golfer from Berkeley Springs, finished tied for 19th at 44-over 186. Head coach Dale McCumbee was awarded the Coach of the Year award by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Ryan Bilby, of Brooke, finished 7-over 149 to win the Class AAA title ahead of Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson at 11-over 154. Woodrow Wilson’s Zan Hill, who finished fourth, hit a hole-in-one on the par 3 seventh hole. Wheeling Park won the team state championship by three strokes, finishing at 60-over 486 ahead of George Washington plus-63.
Individual and team scores appear on today’s Scoreboard on page 3B.
