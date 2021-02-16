KEYSER, W.Va. — The WVU Potomac State College Athletic Department, in conjunction with the NJCAA Region XX Safety Committee and local and state officials, have instituted a policy of no fan attendance for all indoor athletic events during the spring semester.
In an ongoing effort to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, and to protect the athletes and students, only coaching staffs and essential game personnel will be admitted.
Livestream and live statistics of Potomac State athletic events will be available online for all spectators. The livestream and live stats can be accessed through the Potomac State College Athletics website listed below.
“It is disappointing to not have fans at our indoor athletic events, but our priorities must be to play sports safely and to protect our athletes, our students, our staff and game personnel,” Athletic Director Ray Kiddy said. “We will offer livestream and live stats of most of our home athletic events, so spectators and families are able to follow the Catamounts.”
Teams affected by the no fan policy are the volleyball and the women’s and men’s basketball teams.
A decision on fan attendance at outdoor contests, beginning in a few weeks, will be determined.
The Potomac State Athletics website can be found at: https://potomacst.prestosports.com/landing/index. The following is a direct link to the Potomac State Live Stream Portal: http://bit.ly/PSC-sports-live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.