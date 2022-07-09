Based upon the most recent sampling results, Maryland deer with chronic wasting disease still have not been confirmed west of Cumberland.
It is known, however, that CWD deer have been found both north and south of Garrett County in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Earlier this year, the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service reported that 53 deer with CWD had been confirmed during the annual sampling project. Washington County accounted for 18 of those deer. Five positives were discovered in each of the harvest management units 250 and 251 (see illustration), the westernmost land units in the county. Another four came from unit 252, including one each from Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area and Sideling Hill WMA and two from Woodmont WMA.
In Allegany County, all 35 positive deer were from harvest management units that lie between Cumberland and the Washington County line. Ten such deer came from unit 231, the unit nearest to Cumberland, with 12 from 233, including seven from Green Ridge State Forest, five from 232 as well as one from Warrior Mountain WMA.
No deer with CWD were confirmed in Garrett County where 130 whitetails were sampled. Likewise, no positive deer were found in Allegany County harvest management units 230 and 234, which are the units west of Cumberland. Only 14 deer total were sampled from those units.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease of deer, moose and elk, including white-tailed deer and mule deer. The disease causes degeneration of the brain and eventually death. In the early stages of the disease, an infected animal may not show any signs that it is sick. As the disease progresses, animals will show signs of weight loss, generally accompanied by behavioral changes. In later stages, affected animals may show emaciation, excessive drooling, increased drinking and urination, listlessness, stumbling, trembling, loss of fear of humans and nervousness.
The first CWD deer was confirmed in Maryland in 2010. Since then, including the new results, 131 diseased deer have been from Allegany County (all east of Cumberland) and 55 from Washington County.
The Wildlife and Heritage Service contends that concerns over CWD should not stop hunters from enjoying the hunting season or any venison they may acquire. CWD has not been shown to be transmissible to humans. However, it is recommended that hunters who are field-dressing or butchering deer should take the same precautions as they would to protect against other pathogens or diseases. It is also recommended to not consume venison from deer known to be infected with CWD.
Currently, WHS does not offer a program that would allow hunters to have their harvested deer checked for CWD.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday.
