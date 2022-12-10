CUMBERLAND — More than two dozen bears in Western Maryland died in the past few months from conditions including vehicle impact and mange.
According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, nonseasonal bear mortalities include:
July 16: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Garrett Highway in McHenry.
July 16: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 24 in Grantsville.
Aug. 9: Frederick County — Female bear struck and killed on Garfield Road in Smithsburg.
Aug. 15: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 9-10 in the Keyser’s Ridge area.
Aug. 12: Allegany County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 at the Garrett/Allegany county line.
Sept. 9: Garrett County — Male bear with severe mange euthanized on Kitzmiller Road.
Sept. 14: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Wisp Adventure Road in McHenry.
Sept. 21: Washington County — Female bear struck and killed on Interstate 70 mile marker 9.
Sept. 21: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 39 in Crellin.
Sept. 27: Allegany County — Male bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 36 near Pekin.
Oct. 9: Garrett County — Two bear cubs struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 9-10 in Keyser’s Ridge.
Oct. 11: Garrett County — Female bear with severe mange euthanized on Maryland Route 495 near Glendale Road.
Oct. 16: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 6.
Oct. 22: Garrett County — Female bear struck and killed on Spring Lick Road in Swanton.
Oct. 22: Garrett County — Dead male bear found on Maryland Route 135 near the state highway salt dome and labeled possible roadkill.
Oct. 24: Garrett County — Female bear with severe mange euthanized in the Sang Run area.
Oct. 25: Garrett County — Female bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 135 in Bloomington Hill.
Oct. 26: Allegany County — Female bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 exit 68 on Orleans Road.
Oct. 27: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 3 in Friendsville.
Nov. 14: Garrett County — Female bear struck and killed on Oakland Sang Run Road near Burnett Road in Oakland.
Nov. 14: Allegany County — Female bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 near Clarysville Bridge in Frostburg.
Nov. 18: Allegany County — Male bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 36 in Frostburg.
Nov. 23: Garrett County — Male bear struck and killed near the intersection of Hoyes Road and Maryland Route 219.
Nov. 25: Garrett County — Female bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 219 near Mayhew Inn Road in Oakland.
Nov. 26: Allegany County — Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 near Clarysville Bridge in Frostburg.
Harris said via email she expects more bears to die in Western Maryland before the end of the year.
“Not all of the bears have gone into hibernation yet,” she said. “They are still out traveling around looking for food.”
