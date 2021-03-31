Five black bear sows and their 13 cubs were visited in their dens by a Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Service crew March 15-24, an annual get-together that monitors the health of the bruins and the dynamics of the ursus population.
Four of those sows were in Garrett County and the other was a Mount Savage area bear in Allegany County, according to Harry Spiker, the agency’s black bear project leader.
The routine every March is to check on radio-collared sows to make sure they are in their dens and to listen for the little sounds made by cubs.
The Mount Savage bear, however, was the exception.
“We were notified by a landowner that he had found a sow and a cub denned at the base of a hollow tree,” Spiker said.
Spiker and his crew were in for a surprise.
The sow ran and then a yearling bear came out of the tree and also ran.
“I’ve heard from other biologists of a yearling and a sow and cubs denning together, but I had never seen it,” Spiker said. “The new cub, a male, was still in the tree. We waited to see if the sow would come back, but when she didn’t we decided to take the bear to a sow in a den in Garrett County.”
Spiker said that healthy sow, in a den on the Savage River State Forest near state Route 495, had three cubs of her own, two females and one male. “Now she has four,” Spiker added.
In a brush pile den on private land near Wisp Resort, a sow gave birth to two cubs, an 11-pound female and a 9-pound male. Spiker said the female cub was the heaviest he had seen during 20 years of checking bear dens.
Also, in Garrett County, on the Savage River State Forest, between Accident and Grantsville, four male cubs were born to a sow that had denned in a rhododendron thicket. Spiker said it is difficult to approach such a den because the crews make a lot of noise getting there and the sow becomes alerted. After being darted, the sow ran, but was eventually found and returned to the den.
Spiker said the cubs were small, 3 to 4.5 pounds, and were not ear tagged so as to reduce handling them. They were, however, the recipients of a microchip under the skin at the back of the neck, which allows them to be identified by scanning.
The final Garrett County sow that was checked was 18 years old and bore three cubs, two males and one female. She had denned in rocks near Rock Lodge Road. Spiker said the oldest sow on record for giving birth was 20.
None of the six radio collared bears spread across Washington and Frederick counties was visited this year. Bears typically have cubs every other year and these were not scheduled to give birth in 2021. “Next year will be busy for us down that way,” Spiker said.
Two sows that the crew had planned to visit were left alone after it was determined that they did not have cubs. One was a 17-year-old bear in Washington County and the other a younger bear near Clarysville in Allegany County.
The average number of cubs for the five sows that were checked was 2.6, down some from previous years, but within the normal range of 2.5 to 3.5, according to Spiker.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.