FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range, owned by the city of Frostburg and managed by Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mountain Sportsmen’s Association, will open for public use for 2021 on July 17 and 18, and will be open the first and third weekend of each month thereafter through Nov. 20 and 21.
Shooting hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $5 per shooter charge, which is used to provide targets and hearing and eye protection for the shooters.
Hearing and eye protection are required.
Shooters may bring their own targets and personal protection equipment or use the ones provided.
Range users younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The range includes a handgun pavilion with five shooting stations, and a rifle pavilion with five shooting benches, one of which allows practicing at 200 yards.
National Rifle Association certified Range Safety Officers will be on duty when the range is open to the public.
The range is located on Clifton Terrace, south of U.S. Route 40 just west of Frostburg.
Questions regarding the use of the range may be directed to the Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club Facebook page.
