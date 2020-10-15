FROSTBURG — Kaitlin Rossignuolo is no stranger to hunting. Her father, Jerry Zembower, the president of the Allegany-Garrett Sportsman’s Association, started taking Kaitlin out when she was 12 years-old. Her mother, though not a hunter, sparked her daughter’s interest in the outdoors.
“It’s always been a family thing,” said Rossignuolo, of Frostburg, “even before I was out in the woods, I was in the garage processing deer with my Dad with my Mom hanging around to hear about how the day went. She was always taking me hiking and making sure our family time was spent outside.”
Rossignuolo’s interest in the outdoors was further pursued at Frostburg State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management. All along the way, Rossignuolo stayed in touch with the hunting community by volunteering as a hunter safety instructor beginning in 2007 at the age of 16.
Thus, with the retirement of longtime Western Maryland hunter education coordinator Donnie Simms, Rossignuolo applied to fill the position and is now the first female to hold her position in Maryland, and also the youngest at age 29. “While this is a traditionally male-dominated field, I’ve been so welcomed by the agency and the groups I work with,” she said. “Hunting culture is just changing so rapidly. It’s not just our dad or grandfather out there in the woods; it’s women, and there’s room for everyone.”
Rossignuolo said that her students appreciate her leading the classroom. “Oftentimes, after a class, women will come up to me and say that it made them feel comfortable to have a female instructor,” she said. “I’m really focused on finding more female instructors for that reason, too. I think we bring a new perspective to the hunter ed classrooms.”
She says there is a renewed focus by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to bring in new hunters. “One of our major focuses is on the apprentice license program that allows those who want to go hunting for the first time to give it a try, as long as they have someone over 18 years old to go with,” Rossignuolo said. The program is exclusively for first-time hunters, but the license costs only $10 and can be obtained online.
And new hunters are joining the sport each year, said Rossignuolo. “Many new hunters aren’t from a traditional hunting family, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re witnessing a renewed interest because people want to be able to provide for themselves. Young people have a desire to sustain themselves.”
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hunter education courses were not held for approximately four months, which has created a demand for seats in classes.
Rossignuolo said the agency plans to host classes throughout the winter to accommodate new hunters and that new classes are opening almost daily. “Every one of my chief instructors has stepped up,” she said. “There are several who are offering classes every single weekend through the end of the year.”
For those who cannot get into a class, Rossignuolo suggests they consider the apprentice program, which could help fill the gap in class demand until more spaces open up throughout the winter.
Rossignuolo said the 300-plus hunter education instructors that she coordinates are volunteers. “They take time from their families to set up the day before, prep the classroom before and after the session, plus the administrative time and hours in the classroom,” she said. “They give up so much time to support hunting in our state.”
Despite class restrictions and the pandemic, Rossignuolo said the renaissance of hunting is upon us. “I used to see classes that were entirely made up of men,” she said, “but now it’s an even 50/50 split. Women are so empowered and really want to get out there and literally bring the bacon home. They know they can do it themselves.”
