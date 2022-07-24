MCHENRY — The love of nature is literally in Mary Zook Tapolyai’s blood.
“My dad, Lester, was head professor of the outdoor ministries department at EMU (Eastern Mennonite University) before starting his guiding company, WILD GUYde Adventures, in 2004,” said Tapolyai, a 2018 graduate of Garrett College’s Adventure Sports Management program. “He was always taking us hiking and canoeing while we were growing up.”
Tapolyai has turned her love of nature into a multifaceted outdoors career that includes teaching, writing and working in the field. She said Garrett College’s Adventure Sports Management program — which recently implemented program enhancements as well as a rebranding as the Outdoor Leadership and Adventure Education program — prepared her to be professionally versatile.
“I’ve guided rock climbing, caving and backpacking adventures as well as facilitating and inspecting ropes courses at summer camp,” said Tapolyai. “I’ve trained ropes course staff, refereed paintball, been a lifeguard, taught outdoor skills to school kids during the spring and fall, worked as a farm hand at a Christmas tree farm in winter, delivered takeout and floral arrangements by bicycle and currently, participate in trails building with the Appalachian Conservation Corps.”
In 2020, Tapolyai started working with the Appalachian Conservation Corps, which connects young adults to critical conservation projects across the Appalachian region. She’s worked as part of a trail maintenance team and also assisted with the planning of the first youth day crew, which provides 16- to 18-year-olds with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience with conservation initiatives and national service over their summer break.
Her academic portfolio includes having taught “Leave No Trace” classes for Landmark Learning, a small, North Carolina-based outdoor education school.
Tapolyai began to explore outdoors writing while still a Garrett College student.
“While at Garrett, I had an internship with Blue Ridge Outdoors, a North Carolina/Virginia lifestyle magazine. I also rewrote Garrett College’s ropes course management text,” said Tapolyai, who has continued to write lesson plans, training manuals, oral presentations and social media content in nearly every job she’d had since.
Tapolyai, who grew up in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, lives in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with her husband, Sandor Tapolyai. They met — probably not surprisingly — at a summer camp.
