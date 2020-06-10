SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission has extended the comment period on proposed changes to the annual bag limit for antlered bucks and delayed its decision until August so hunters have more time to submit comments.
“We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from hunters over the last week and want to give folks more time to respond,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel.
The proposed change to the annual bag limit for antlered bucks would lower the limit from three to two per year. The commission will take up the consideration when it meets again on Aug. 4 and accept comments from the public on the proposal through July 24.
Those who wish to submit comments must do so by email or mail, following these guidelines:
• Include the name of the person submitting the comment, the city and state where they reside and any organization the individual is representing.
• Typed comments, not to exceed one letter-sized page, are the preferred method of comment submission.
• Typed comments should be in 12 point Times New Roman font with page margins no smaller than 1 inch on all sides.
• Handwritten comments must be legible and are limited to no more than one side of a page.
Comments can be submitted to wvnrcommission@wv.gov or West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, c/o Director Stephen McDaniel, 324 Fourth Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
