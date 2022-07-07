FROSTBURG — The Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club is hosting its second of three Handgun Days this summer at the Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range July 16.
The event is free, open to the public and designed for citizens considering handgun ownership or who own a handgun but don’t feel comfortable shooting it.
The event will provide an opportunity to shoot a variety of handgun types and calibers made available by local dealer Savage Mountain Firearms and Tactical Training of Frostburg.
Shooters may also bring their own handgun and ammunition.
Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
National Rifle Association certified instructors will provide short workshops throughout the day to explain laws regarding handgun transport, storage and safety, responsibilities of ownership, and demonstrate grip, aiming and shooting techniques.
Live firing will follow each workshop and be supervised by NRA certified range safety officers of Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mountain Sportsmen’s Association.
The range is located off Clifton Terrace, Route 40, west of Frostburg across from Kemp Drive.
Participants may attend anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The range will close at 4 p.m.
The club has hosted a Handgun Day each spring and fall since 2010.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Questions may be directed to 301-689-9291 or visit Frostburg Rifle Range or Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club on Facebook.
