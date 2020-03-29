House Bill 4 awaits action from governor

House Bill 4 has been approved in the Maryland General Assembly and sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for his consideration.
If you are a hunter or a shooter or a firearms owner who is asking yourself, “What is House Bill 4?”, then shame on you.
House Bill 4, once it becomes law in October, will dictate how rifles and shotguns can be sold, rented, transferred or loaned.
But, before we talk about House Bill 4, let’s drop back seven years to 2013 when Gov. Martin O’Malley had the Maryland Public Safety Act introduced. That legislation eventually became law.
O’Malley said something during the brouhaha that unfolded in the General Assembly as the bill was being considered. That governor said, and I paraphrase here, that the bill would not keep hunters from doing what they had been doing for decades.
For me, that has been true.
I emphasize the “for me” part. I am not an owner/user of black rifles and I don’t do a whole lot with handguns. Those are the items with which the Maryland Public Safety Act of 2013 dealt. I realize that others both own and use such firearms and that their activities have been altered.
Since 2013, I have continued to hunt deer, turkeys and migratory birds with the same firearms I used before that date. Haven’t missed a beat.
As for House Bill 4, the current firearms legislation that now sits on Hogan’s desk, let me toss out this caveat. I am not an expert on interpreting the bulky language of legislation, but I think I get the drift.
The purpose of the legislation is good, in my opinion. The idea is to keep shotguns and rifles out of the hands of people who wouldn’t qualify to walk into a gun shop and purchase one on their own. They would not be qualified to make that purchase for a variety of reasons, such as conviction of domestic assault.
When attempting to make such a purchase, their personal information would be sent for an instant background check via the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
House Bill 4 would make such checks mandatory for sales, rentals and transfers taking place outside of those retail mercantile venues. That means if you want to sell a Remington 700 to a friend you would be required to have that done by way of someone with a federal firearms license who would run the NICS check.
The original bill stated that a person with such a license could charge up to $30. That was amended to a “reasonable amount.”
However, if you want to sell the rifle to a niece, just go ahead and do it. The NICS check is not required.
In fact, the bill states that no check is needed for sale, rental or transfer to an immediate family member and lists those as spouse, parent, stepparent, grandparent, stepgrandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling, stepsibling, child, stepchild, grandchild, stepgrandchild, niece or nephew as related by blood or marriage.
The bill addresses separately the loaning of a rifle or shotgun. It appears that letting a friend use one of your shotguns during spring gobbler season or your Browning 243 during deer season is perfectly OK, as long as you have no knowledge that the person has something in his or her past that would keep them from passing a NICS check.
If you do have that knowledge and are convicted of that crime you could get a jail vacation of five years and your bank account could decrease by $10,000.
This bill has some inconveniences and some costs, but if it keeps a bad person with a gun from injuring or killing other human beings, or themselves for that matter, I’m OK with it. Yes, I understand that other safety nets - such as red flags that would show a potential gun owner is a risk – need to be in place. Those will have to be dealt with via future legislation.
So, if this is all new to you as a hunter/shooter, you could have been following it all along online and you could have been telling your elected senator and delegate what you thought about it. Calling it BS after the fact is not an effective way to be a part of the process.
I see on the Maryland Whitetail Forum that another person agrees, stating that he or she had posted the bill there in January with little reaction.
Hogan now has three options for dealing with House Bill 4. The governor can veto it and then the legislative body could vote to override that veto. He could sign it. He could let it become law without signing it.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Sunday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.