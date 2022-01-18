What is the best way to describe the importance of the deer season during which hunters use high-powered rifles?
Well, that particular season is the main course of the dinner. It is the headliner band of a three-day concert. That hunt is the World Series and the Super Bowl combined.
The firearms season brings out the largest number of hunters in any given year. And, of course, because of the capabilities of a center-fire rifle, it provides the best means to down a deer. A firearms season results in the greatest deer harvest and is the tool used by state agencies to manipulate the number of ungulates that browse on backyard ornamentals and step in front of sedans and sport utility vehicles on highways.
The firearms season, too, is the largest provider of venison dinners for the families and friends of hunters.
The Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service reports that 26,569 deer (10,492 bucks) were bagged by hunters during the 2021 firearms season of two weeks. That kill was a drop of 16% compared to the 2020 take of 31,649.
Here in far Western Maryland, hunters in Allegany County fared better than the statewide numbers, but hunters in Garrett County did more poorly.
Overall, Allegany County’s harvest was down 12.1%. The buck kill of 891 was only slightly below the 2020 harvest of 902. However, the antlerless take of 407 was 29.2% below the 2020 total of 575.
The overall Garrett County harvest was down 23.7%. The buck harvest was down 18.7%, 1,051 compared to 1,292 a year ago. The antlerless bag was off 31.9% with 552 being checked in this season and 810 in 2020.
A separate tally of the junior hunt harvest shows 135 bucks and 52 does killed in Allegany County. The Garrett County junior hunters checked in 212 bucks and 78 does.
Twenty of 23 Maryland counties allow deer hunting on Sundays. More than 3,000 deer, about 13% of the firearms season total, were bagged on Sundays during the recent season.
Looking back over the past 15 years, the greatest buck harvest in Allegany County, including the junior hunter season, was 1,471 in 2007. Garrett’s best buck total during that timeframe was 1,759 in 2017.
The low buck harvest for Allegany came in 2019 when 867 were killed. The low number for Garrett was 1,155 in 2013.
Bow hunting for deer continues throughout January in Maryland, followed by a three-day deer season during which primitive bows and muzzleloaders are legal.
Call it what you want, gun hunt, rifle hunt, firearms season, that’s when the majority of the deer are harvested.
“The two-week firearms season continues to be our most popular deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Director Paul Peditto said. “Although we have seen a mix of harvest results this season, the deer population remains healthy.”
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday as well as in Rod and Gun. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
