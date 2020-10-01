Maryland’s recent annual wild turkey brood survey showed the worst reproductive success in a long time, but that news is buffered by the great hatch in 2019.
The survey has existed since 1993 and is done by volunteers and staff of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources who fill in forms indicating how many turkeys were observed during July and August and whether or not they were hens, gobblers, poults or unknown gender and age.
There were 80 observers across Maryland this summer and they sighted 2.430 turkeys. That’s a pretty good decline from the 3,788 birds seen in 2019, although 91 observers were involved that summer.
Bob Long, the agency’s wild turkey project leader, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role this year by limiting the travel of observers, but such an impact is difficult to quantify.
In any event, Long believes the effect on the turkeys of the state’s western region (Garrett, Allegany, Washington counties) will be softened because of the stability of the populations entering 2020.
Across the state, just about every indicator was the lowest of the last decade. For example, 766 hens were seen. The state average during that time is 877. There were 1,265 poults or young turkeys sighted. The average is 2,102.
In the western counties, 63% of the hens observed were with broods. That’s below the statewide, 10-year average of 67. In addition, these counties had 2.0 poults per hen, down from the long-term, statewide average of 2.7.
“Although poult per hen and poult per brood estimates were low, it is not unexpected to see a decline the year after an excellent summer of production,” Long said. “Research shows that juvenile hens are not as successful at nesting or raising young as are more experienced adult hens. The higher numbers of young hens in the population this summer likely contributed to the lower reproductive output observed. Wet spring and summer weather could also have played a role in the decline.”
Long and his fellow biologists use these surveys to keep tabs on the turkey populations. The numbers help them to make hunting regulation changes that are deemed necessary. The stability of the populations and the declining number of hunters have kept regulations from becoming more restrictive.
Maryland fall wild turkey hunting season is brief and takes place this year Oct. 31 through Nov. 8. Hunters are allowed to take one bird and it can be of either sex or any age. Participation during the fall hunt has dropped drastically in Maryland during the past 20 years, but that is true throughout the bird’s range in the eastern United States.
The fall hunt takes place only in the state’s three westernmost counties. In the past, harvests were in three digits in each county, but that has changed.
During the 2019 fall hunt, hunters tagged just 91 birds among the three counties. Garrett County hunters got 53. In Allegany County 22 were killed and in Washington County the take was 16. The year before, 2018, 97 fall turkeys were checked in throughout the western region.
I am one of the volunteer observers and have enjoyed looking for turkeys during the summer. I am also an avid turkey hunter and thoroughly enjoy the fall variety of hunting, which is quite different than the spring, gobblers-only version.
Breaking up a fall flock of birds and attempting to call them back into shotgun range is Appalachian Mountain hunting at its finest. It is also legal to use a rifle to hunt fall turkeys, but I prefer the shotgun approach. If the birds scatter in all directions after being startled you are in for some fun. Put your back up against a tree, wear full camouflage including a facemask, and wait. Often, you will hear the hen attempt to reassemble her flock and more than likely she will hammer the woods with strong yelps.
The young birds will make kee-kee calls that sound like someone whistling. In fact, you can whistle at the birds and they will sometimes respond and move toward you. Scratching the leaves beside you also attracts the birds.
A young turkey is not the weight of a Butterball. They will be 6 or 7 pounds most of the time, but can be a really nice addition to the store-bought bird on your Thanksgiving table.
The ample public hunting acreage in this part of the state is perfect for fall turkey hunting. Scouting is simple. Walk the woods until you find a place that looks like a local excavating company has started ground work. That will actually be where a flock of turkeys has moved through, scratching the leaves as the birds look for something to eat.
If you want, you can even wear a pilgrim hat while you hunt and it doesn’t even have to be fluorescent orange.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 at 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
