A new Maryland hunting season is upon us and with it come some changes as is always the case.
This year, the changes include cash, moolah, green whip-out.
This year the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will sell you something it doesn’t have. In fact, this item will cost you $15 now, whereas it sold for $9 a year ago when it actually existed. I’m talking about the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp. That stamp is needed for hunters pursuing game birds that cross state lines in their travels.
“Maryland has followed what several states have already done and (is) no longer offering the physical stamp,” wrote Karina Stonesifer, acting director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service, in an email. Each year, the agency conducted an art contest and chose the stamp image from the entries.
“We held a contest this year but it made it clear we would not be printing the physical stamp,” Stonesifer wrote. “We plan to hold a contest next year, which will be the 50th year and will then reassess. We have struggled in recent years with artist participation, even allowing artists from outside of the state to participate, but it didn’t do much to increase entries. It is also becoming extremely costly and time consuming to produce and mail the stamp.”
Stonesifer pointed out that permission to hunt migratory birds without the presence of a physical stamp is no different that hunting deer with a muzzleloader or archery equipment. Both of those hunts require purchase of a stamp that doesn’t exist.
OK. I get it. But stamps are a pretty neat and permanent part of the memorabilia of hunting and are enjoyed forever in hunters’ scrapbooks. I’ll miss that.
Let’s talk money. I am totally in favor of the increased cost of Maryland hunting licenses and stamps. There are more beside the migratory bird stamp. These legislatively induced increases have been a long time coming. The wildlife agency has been operating on a stagnated income for many a moon.
Here are some of the increases:
• Resident apprentice hunting license was $10 now $15.
• Nonresident apprentice hunting license was $20 now $40.
• Resident regular (adult) hunting license was $24.50 now $35.
• Resident junior hunting license was $10.50 now $15.
• Nonresident regular (adult) hunting license was $130 now $160.
• Nonresident junior hunting license was $32.50 now $80.
• Nonresident trapping was $25.50 now $50.
• Group furbearer stamp was $10 now $50.
And here is a new item. A stamp is now required to hunt sika deer, which live on the state’s Eastern Shore. Residents will pay $10 for that privilege. Nonresidents will pay $25.
I can hear the question you are asking. The answer is, “No. There is not actually a sika deer stamp.”
