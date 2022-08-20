For those of you who have been keeping score at home, you know that the bear hunt in October will be the 19th such affair in Maryland since a bruin hunting season returned to the state in 2004.
Before that historic hunt, there had been an absence of bear hunting in Maryland for more than half of a century.
This year’s hunt takes place Oct. 24-29 in Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties. You can apply online (dnr.maryland.gov) through the end of August for one of the 950 hunting permits. There is a $15 nonrefundable application fee. You will likely be competing with more than 5,000 other wannabe bear hunters.
The weather during the 18 bear hunts that have taken place has come in all shapes and forms and from all directions. If we get one of those calm, warm spells that sometimes are with us during late October, bear hunting becomes a remarkable experience, although it is quite the journey under any condition.
A bear hunter may use any device that is legal to harvest a deer. Thus, bears have been taken via compound bow, recurve bow, crossbow, center-fire rifle, shotgun slugs and muzzleloaders (including flintlocks). The .30-06 is the caliber that has accounted for the most bears being checked in.
I have hunted a half-dozen of the seasons, either as a permit holder or as someone named to hunt with a permit holder. I have harvested one bear, a female bruin of 120 pounds in 2009 on Dan’s Mountain. It was quite the experience. I got lucky on the third day of what was then a four-day season. My old and trusted Model 99 300 Savage barked once and it was taxidermy time. Only one other time while I was bear hunting did I see a bruin. It was a relatively small bear and flashed across a field road, moving from standing corn into woods before I could even think about shooting.
The meat from my bear, by the way, was delicious.
If you have never hunted bear in Maryland, or anywhere else for that matter, I would encourage you to apply. Sure, you have to get lucky to get a permit, but, if you do, there is plenty of space to hunt for a bear. The public lands in the four western counties hold plenty of bears. Retrieval of the carcass can be tricky and a serious grunt if the bear is taken where motorized access is not legal for removal of the animal. My bear was bagged on private land, allowing an ATV to be used to transport the carcass to my truck.
The fewest bears harvested was in the first hunt when 20 were killed. The record harvest of 167 was in 2016. The take dropped off considerably in 2021 to 54 bears in spite of 950 permits being available.
The hunter success rate has been as high as 13% in 2012 and 2013 and as low as 2.7% in 2021.
Since 2016, there have been more than 5,000 applicants yearly, with a high of 5,716 in 2020.
The Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service estimates that more than 2,000 bears live in the state. Most are found in the western counties, but eastward movement of the population has been documented. During the 18 hunts, the majority of bears have been bagged in Garrett County.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Maryland continues to be the 613-pound male bagged near Swallow Falls in 2007 by Eastern Shore resident Coty Jones when she was 20.
Maryland allows for the harvest of any bear, no matter size or gender.
You need to be thinking ahead when hunting bears, especially about how you will retrieve such a large animal from the woodland setting in which you tagged it because, you know, you just might get one.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
