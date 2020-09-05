We are soft, you and I.
We don’t have to spend a January night perched on an oak limb, facing the frigid wind so the air doesn’t get beneath our feathers as does the wild turkey. And we don’t have to sleep with one eye open the way a doe with a fawn does in the event something with fangs and claws is thinking about dinner.
Still, in spite of a La-Z-Boy recliner and cable television and a refrigerator in a nearby room, there are those of us who feel it.
Maybe it is the diminishing photoperiod in late August or maybe it is the nighttime temperature that cools just enough to make the back porch tolerable, pleasant even, compared to a few weeks earlier. Shoot, maybe its something as simple as watching too much Outdoor Channel and seeing big buck after big buck getting tagged by celebrity hunters.
In any event, when we feel it, our souls stir. Soon will come the time that velvet is gone from the antlers of the bucks. Waterfowl will begin the early movement associated with migration. Groups of starlings, some numbering in the hundreds, will fly as one, swooshing, dipping, climbing and landing in epideictic displays that announce their presence with authority and gives them a sense of strength in numbers, sort of an avian census bureau without all the personal questions.
Most of us don’t require the flesh of squirrels, rabbits, grouse, turkeys, geese, deer and bear to survive. There’s a supermarket just down the road and there is the internet which will magically deliver to your door everything from wine to produce to beef steaks and you don’t have to squeeze it, pick it or gut it before it is ready to drink or eat.
We are the hunters. To not hunt when the maple leaves turn yellow and the Virginia creeper is a scarlet snake climbing the bark of an oak tree would be to have a “blissectomy,” a surgery not likely to be covered by a health insurer or Medicare. Those days afield as the setting sun slides toward the other hemisphere are as nourishing to us as a balanced diet of 2,200 calories per day.
Hunters were locavores before the word existed.
We ate and enjoyed deer steaks before we knew that it was healthier to ingest venison than beef.
This is lifted straight from the Outdoor Life website: Three ounces of lean beef contain, 247 calories and 15 grams of total fat. Three ounces of venison contain 134 calories and only 3 grams of total fat. Most importantly, venison contains about one sixth the amount of saturated fat that beef does. Venison has more protein: 26 grams to 23 grams in beef.
Take that, Omaha Steaks.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Our money would be better spent on the mail-order steaks if we are being honest about how much a slice of buck backstrap costs us, if we are looking at it from purely a balance-sheet perspective.
But we aren’t, of course. I mean it’s not all about cash outflow per calorie intake. It’s about the wind-blown snow striking the right cheek as we peer through an expensive telescopic sight that sits atop a high-powered rifle. It’s about waiting, seemingly forever, hoping that the 8-point buck 23 yards away will finally move into a spot where an arrow can ethically be released at its chest. The summer Olympics should have an event to see who can hold a compound bow at full draw for the greatest amount of time. Competition could be divided into categories based upon the draw weight of the bow.
It is after all of these things, after the hunting and the shooting and the field dressing etc., that the deer stew enjoyed by family and friends during a late season National Football League contest takes on new meaning and enhanced flavor.
It was you who put that meat on the table, not some hourly wage knife wielder at a Hormel plant in Kansas. You know how your wild-game table fare was handled with care from the time it still had skin until is was slathered with cooked onions.
I love to hunt and eat mourning doves. In the 1990s I had a couple superlative years putting dove breasts in the freezer atop the deer/beer fridge in the garage. During those years, I attended an autumn campout of kindred spirits on the slopes of Dan’s Mountain.
As the final night of the event and the big cookout approached, I would thaw the dove breasts, marinate them in a combination of apricot preserves, olive oil, whiskey and seasonings such as garlic powder. Then, each half-breast would be wrapped in a half-slice of bacon. Sometimes there would be an addition to the yum package such as a small slice of red pepper or a slice of mushroom.
Held together by a toothpick, these would be grilled ever so slowly so the bacon would not burn and then consumed as appetizers. Many in attendance were spouses or friends who arrived just for the cookout. Some were not from hunting backgrounds. Some were city slickers.
“What are those?” asked one such woman, pointing to the dove breast appetizers on the grill and smelling the most pleasant aroma they emanated.
“Mourning doves,” I answered.
“Where do you get them,” she inquired.
“I shoot them.”
“You shoot doves?” she asked incredulously.
“Here,” I said. “Try one.”
She was hesitant, but was encouraged by others who had already eaten the delicacy. Teeth pierced and then chewed the magnificent food.
“Oh, my God,” she said. “These are amazing.” And then, as she reached for another, she said, “I want to hunt doves.”
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News.
