The granddaddy of Maryland youth fishing rodeos will take place once again on June 11 at Oldtown when the 74th Annual Battie Mixon Fishing Rodeo unfolds.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., anglers ages 3 to 15 will attempt to catch some of the 1,300 fish being stocked (800 catfish and 500 hybrid sunfish) by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, according to John Dawson, the Oldtown resident who is crossing all the ‘t’s and dotting all the ‘i’s to make sure the popular event continues to bring smiles and prizes to young fishers.
“And every kid who participates will be given a fishing pole,” Dawson said during a recent interview. “I just ordered $6,000 worth of poles.”
The rodeo is named in honor of the late Battie Mixon who was a Maryland natural resources police officer. The event takes place in the C&O Canal at Oldtown. Dawson can be reached at 240-727-0785.
Dawson said the Masonic Lodges of Allegany County now organize the rodeo. They are Potomac Lodge, Queen City Lodge and East Gate Lodge. Raffles will take place during the rodeo and include prizes such as a duck hunting trip and a Potomac River float trip.
Some of the fish will bear tags, which also bring prizes. Food and drink will be available from the Oldtown VFD at the rodeo, which usually attracts 600 to 1,000 young anglers and plenty of support from family and friends.
A Casting for Kids contest is slated for 8 to 10 a.m.
Winners are named in a variety of categories, such as largest sunfish caught by a girl and smallest fish caught by a boy.
Former and longtime organizer of the rodeo Mike Cornachia told the Times-News in the early 2000s, “When I got involved with the rodeo, I was 14 and it changed my life. Kids who come to the rodeo find out they like to fish and end up buying licenses.”
Kids fish for free, of course, and plenty of help is available from volunteers for those who are new to angling.
The area used for the rodeo also is stocked with trout earlier in the spring, so some of those fish will be available as well.
Predicting weather is always dicey, especially when reaching ahead by weeks. As of right now, however, Accuweather is saying June 11 in Oldtown will be 69 degrees in the morning and reach a high of 87 with the chance for a thunderstorm.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other week. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
