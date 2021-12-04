(Cheap Boots, Cheap Beer is a chapter in Mike Sawyers’ book “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life.” To order it in time for Christmas, send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.)
The guy had driven to deer camp on a remote Morgan County, West Virginia, ridge in an expensive four-wheel-drive vehicle. His attire was top-of-the-line stuff. It would keep you dry on a summer night in Brazil, cool on an August day in Death Valley and warm inside a freezer.
He unpacked a single-shot .270 that would retail at the four-digit level. It had a scope that could be used at Mount Wilson Observatory to find new planets.
His back-up rifle was better than any firearm the others in camp could bring or ever hope to bring. He had the best 35 mm camera the Japanese could make.
But, he wore cheap boots.
Two days later, hunting not far from me, the well-dressed hunter with the inexpensive boots killed a nice six-point buck.
The deer slid down a steep, leaf-covered hillside after succumbing to the lavish rifle. Problem was, the deer was down and the road was up.
My new acquaintance and I walked, slid to the bottom and latched onto the deer. It wasn’t the worst drag I had experienced, but it would get ranked. Every few yards, the lucky hunter (his name was Jim) would slip. The smooth bottoms of the cheap boots offered no traction on the leaf carpet.
“Dammit,” he muttered after the most recent slip. “I keep telling myself I’m going to get some good boots that’ll dig in and keep my feet dry.”
“Why don’t you?” I asked, after letting a few appropriate seconds slip by.
I caught Jim only slightly off guard. He smiled and leaned back on his elbows. He pushed the orange hat back on his head and began.
“I’ve seen you watching,” he said. “I know. I’ve got all this expensive gear; vehicle, guns, cameras, binoculars, clothes. But I wear these boots to remind me. Once they wear out, I’ll get another cheap pair … to keep reminding me.”
“What do you mean, to remind you?” I asked.
“To remind me that I couldn’t always afford these nice toys I play with now. To remind me not to take anything for granted. Believe me. When your feet get cold and when you fall down a hillside while dragging a deer it’s a vivid reminder.”
Jim went on about a lot of things. He and his wife had struggled for years, fighting the quote-unquote middle-class existence. You know, the one where you both work to make ends meet while rearing a kid or three or four and seeing that they have clothes for school, money for expenses, tuition for college. You’re not on food stamps, but if it wasn’t for the fact that you both have jobs your kids would qualify for reduced-price lunches.
You’re not rich enough for tax shelters or poor enough for welfare. Your pride and self esteem, though often battered, are what keep you rolling along; that and the kids Little League games and school plays. Your marriage has been strong enough to barely stagger through the kind of maze that money troubles bring.
“For years I’d been puttering around with a mechanical device I’d hope to patent,” Jim said. “Evenings, weekends, I’d take an hour here or there and play with it. It’s very technical and not very interesting, but the bottom line is I sold the whole thing to industry and, unless I am very, very foolish, I will never have to worry again about paying an electric bill.
“That’s why I wear cheap boots. To remind me.”
We both got reminded a few more times before reaching the ridge, just about the time the rest of the gang showed up and gladly took the deer the rest of the way.
I would find out a few weeks after deer season that Jim had pretty much paid for everything that was eaten or drunk during the hunting trip.
But that night I had one more question, in private.
“You told me about the cheap boots,” I told Jim. “But why in the world do you drink that cheap beer?
“That,” Jim said, “I acquired a taste for.”
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday.
