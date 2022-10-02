Beginning in 2021, Bob Long made his turkey observation form available online to anybody who wanted to report to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources the number of birds they saw during July and August.
Annually, turkeys are counted during those two months and observers report whether they were gobblers, hens or poults. This has been going on since 1993. Long is the wild turkey and upland game bird project manager for the agency. He crunches the numbers to determine reproductive success and get a handle on the turkey population trends in the various parts of the state.
Bottom line: Maryland’s turkeys are doing pretty darn well. That flies in contrast to other states, mostly southern, where turkey populations are declining.
Before 2021, the number of observers ranged from 80 to 99. Once the form became available on the internet, the number of eyeballs counting turkeys lurched forward. There were 737 observers in 2021 and 648 in 2022.
In the Western Region of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties, there were 307 observations of birds. Of those, 561 were hens, 308 were gobblers and 1,208 were poults. All of those numbers are the best of any state region.
There were 2.6 poults per hen out here in the mountain country.
“Although this is lower than 2021 and the region average, it’s on par with statewide averages,” Long wrote in his report. “Populations in the western region have generally been strong for many years, with poult-per-hen ratios consistently about 2.0. Although this year’s production is lower than last year, it should be adequate to keep turkeys abundant in the region in coming years,” Long wrote.
Across Maryland, reproduction success was poor from 2016 to 2020. The 2022 reproduction, combined with the high production of 2021, should help maintain strong wild turkey populations throughout the state.
The high number of male turkeys born in 2021 will be two years old when the 2023 spring gobbler season rolls around. Those gobblers are the most easily taken by hunters, portending a good harvest for the upcoming hunt.
Long dug through harvest reports from 2018 to 2022 and found that the percentage of hunters killing two gobblers in a season has been relatively stable, ranging from 16 to 18%. During the recent hunt, 637 hunters bagged two gobblers. From 2016 to 2021, the number of those who bagged a brace ranged from 577 to 625.
Second gobblers made up 13 to 16% of the annual harvest during those five years.
Up next is the fall turkey season Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. That hunt takes place only in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. A statewide winter, shotgun-only season takes place Jan. 19-21.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears biweekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
