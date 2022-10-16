On Oct. 10, I performed my annual fall foliage tour by foot on the Allegheny Wildlife Management Area in Mineral County, West Virginia. I always carry my shotgun on the strenuous hike in case a turkey should show up within range, but the jaunt is meant more to feed my soul than my belly.
Whoever designed that WMA must love rocks. There are more than enough to go around and they have a particular grudge against ankles, twisting them this way and then that way. A good pair of sturdy, high-top boots helps a lot in this battle of geology versus bone, ligament and tendon and, fortunately, I was the wearer of such footgear.
My annual pilgrimage to the high country of Almost Heaven is an easy drive from my Rawlings home. I can be past the windmills and parking my truck in fewer than 30 minutes. It’s not like I’m making an adventure trip to the mountains or Peru, but, on the other hand, adventure is in the mind and age of the participant. Is it not?
I time my hike to hook up with the first segment of West Virginia’s autumn turkey hunting season. Thus, the scattergun slung over my shoulder. I always see signs that turkeys have been there. There are spots where the leaf cover is scratched clean by the birds as they searched for appetizers. The turkeys also leave bird poopies on the forest floor to indicate their former presence and perhaps imply what they think about my shotgun.
I have not, however, in recent years, been able to actually observe the scratcher/poopers on their diurnal sylvan strolls.
I traipsed some new ground this time and was not anticipating the rugged country into which my sturdy, high-top boots led me. Dang. You cannot look at a topographic map and ever see the nasty, rocky inclines that exist between the contour lines set 40-feet apart on paper. There is no learning like boot learning when it comes to understanding a landscape.
I also discovered that a bear had been through the area. Turkeys are not the only mountain creatures that do doodoo in the woods.
By the way, congratulations to all involved for the great paving job on Green Mountain Road, making that high-angle drive a little less white-knuckle than previously.
As I wandered the mountain at 2,700 feet, it was obvious that Green Mountain was anything but green nowadays. From Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10, the leaf color above 2,000 feet exploded, going from a drab green to the splendid Jack Frost signature colors of yellow, orange and red. When backgrounded by a blue sky, the only thing missing is a wooden frame.
Although not many participate these days, autumn hunting for turkeys is traditional in the mountains. It’s as Appalachian as … Well, you know what they say. As I walk those vibrantly colored hollows and ridges with my shotgun, I feel spiritually tied to my ancestors and yours, the ones who not only hunted these mountains, but found ways to carve out a living, using a combination of muscle and mind to make it happen.
Place and people are important to me. And, if you are still here in these mountain folds, finding ways to not only survive, but to thrive, those are obviously important to you as well.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears bi-weekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
