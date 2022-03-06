What is this world coming to?
I recently discovered that Hevi 13, a shotgun shell that has accounted for the bulk of my spring gobbler kills, has been discontinued.
Then, as if to throw gasoline on that ballistic fire, it came to my attention that McCormick, the Maryland-based spice company, will no longer offer the Sweet & Smoky Pulled Chicken seasoning packet that was a favorite of mine.
The Hevi 13 shells put the gobbler in the back of the pickup truck and the Sweet & Smoky Pulled Chicken seasoning joined the bird breasts in the Crock-Pot.
It was a winning combination that has now gone the way of the dodo bird.
Since I began using Hevi 13, many other turkey loads have come on the market and offer even better patterns. But, doggone it, it took me some time and a decent amount of paper punching to find a combination of shell, choke and shotgun good enough to become an old reliable.
In fact, in the detailed spring gobbler hunting journal I keep, I explain that when I say I killed a gobbler with the Standard Load that means I used a 3-inch Hevi 13 shell holding 2 ounces of No. 6 shot and those pellets exited my 12-gauge Beretta 390 through a .682 Hastings choke.
I have other chokes that shoot other shells quite nicely, but they don’t throw what I consider to be a good enough pattern with the Hevi 13. The Hevi 13 shells were not inexpensive, but they tagged the heck out of gobblers so that tips the fiscal scale for me.
One spring many yelps and gobbles ago I was getting ready to cook a turkey breast when I happened upon a package of the Sweet & Smoky in our cupboard. “Hmmm,” I thought, a lightbulb appearing above my head, “why wouldn’t this work on a wild turkey breast?”
And, in fact, it did work, very well. I have turned other gobbler hunters onto that way of fixing their birds and more than one has said that became the go-to recipe in their homes.
So, with this bad news in my brain I took a look in the ammo box and the kitchen cabinet.
I have six Hevi 13 shells remaining. Five are the No. 6s and one is a No. 4. There is one packet of the seasoning mix in the cupboard.
Quandry: Do I hold onto these items as museum pieces, hoping they will increase in value once they disappear from hunting vests and kitchens, or do I whack as many gobblers as I can and enjoy pulled gobbler breast sandwiches one more time?
After looking at my driver’s license to check my birth date it seems that waiting for the shells and the spices to increase in value doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Thus, the Sawyers Hunting Board of Directors has voted to whack and stack as many Toms as possible with the shells and to cook a turkey breast in the lone remaining pack of seasoning as soon as possible.
But here is the flip-side good news. During my many shots at targets to determine what loads worked well in my circa-1994 Beretta I discovered that the inexpensive Remington Nitro shells, when propelled through an equally inexpensive Primos Tightwad .655 choke were just as proficient in the jellyneck category.
So, as I bid adieu to my Standard Load, I stride confidently forward into the turkey woods of spring.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
