I’ve been purchasing a Virginia hunting license for a few years now. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources does a couple things I’d like to see adopted by its counterparts in Maryland and West Virginia.
In Virginia, when you buy your hunting license, it is good for a full year from that date. The Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service sells hunting licenses that are good summer to summer. The West Virginia hunting licenses offered by the Division of Natural Resources, are good for the calendar year.
Maryland sells fishing licenses that are good for 365 days from the date of purchase, no matter when the license is bought. That works well and it shouldn’t be too big an effort to offer hunting licenses in the same manner.
Virginia has another cool license ditty. For an extra $5, you can purchase a plastic card that shows your license, your identification number and whatever stamps and other items you have purchased. It is the same size as a credit card and fits nicely in the sleeve of a wallet.
It’s a lot easier to find that plastic card when needed than it is a folded piece of paper. And, of course, it is much more durable.
Bear season
The Maryland bear season will take place Oct. 24-29. Once again, there will be 950 permits made available through a lottery. Apply by Aug. 31. The drawing will take place Sept. 7 for the hunt in Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties. There is a $15 nonrefundable fee.
In 2021, only 54 bears were harvested. This will be the first year that the hunt occurs during six days, including a Saturday.
Apply online at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
Correction
In a recent column, I incorrectly reported the number of deer confirmed to have chronic wasting disease in Maryland since 2010 as 186. According to the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage service, the correct number is 133.
Thirty-seven of those deer were discovered in western Washington County and 96 in eastern Allegany County.
Shooting range
This is a plug for the public shooting range on the Savage River State Forest. It is a very nice place to shoot for $5 per day, something I’m sure many of you already knew. The range lies alongside New Germany Road not too far south of Big Run Road, and offers shots up to 100 yards.
The shooting benches are covered to ward off any precipitation. Instructions are clearly posted. A portable restroom is nearby.
Here is a tip. On sunny mornings, the targets get backlighted which can make them dark. That makes it difficult to seen details on the target. If the sun is out, I shoot in the afternoon. I imagine the public range at the Green Ridge State Forest is nice as well, but I have not shot there.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
