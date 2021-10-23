Pondering. I’ve been pondering whether to tell you about my dream because, you know, dreams can be crazy. But then we all have them. Right? You wake up in the middle of the night and then you think, “Whew. Thank goodness that was just a dream.”
So, here we go. I’ll tell you about my dream.
In my dream I was thumbing through one of the archery catalogs hunters get in the mail about this time of the year. They have all the new bows, arrows and sundry gadgets associated with bowhunting.
I shoot a clunky old crossbow. It does a fine job of tagging deer as long as there is not operator error. But, like most hunters, I suppose, in my dream I’m looking at the new crossbows because there is a tendency to think bigger-faster-newer just could make me a better bow hunter.
When I saw the crossbow that was selling for $4,099.99 I think it almost woke me up. I remember dreaming that “thank goodness this is just a dream” but then in my dream I wake up from my dream, but that is actually just a part of the dream.
Does that make sense? I never knew dreams could be so complicated.
Still dreaming, I think, “Hah, ain’t no bowhunter in these parts of Almost Maryland or Almost Heaven gonna cough up four grand to shoot a 95-pound mountain whitetail. Then, all of a sudden (you know how dreams are) instead of looking at a catalog, I’m looking at the crossbow online and I find that it comes with some fancy telescopic sight that tells you how far away the deer is standing. Then it mentions that you can use this bow and arrow to dispatch a deer 100 yards distant.
I’m thinking. Excuse me. I’m dreaming that they must be trying to sell these bows only to people who live in flatland states such as Kansas or to those who hunt in shopping center parking lots. I’ve shot a tractor trailer full of deer (no brag, just fact and remember this is a dream) with firearms in these wooded mountains and I bet there have not been two shots as far away as 100 yards. If you can’t see a deer 100 yards away in this part of the planet then why would you spend $4,099.99 for an instrument that will kill them at that distance?
The dream gets crazier.
On my computer screen are reviews from hunters who have purchased the crossbow. Here is a sampling.
• So far it’s impressive it’s shooting 442fps out of the box took a little bit to get sighted in but was supper (sic) easy once I started to shoot it definitely glad I went with the scope it’s out of this world (This person lives in a world without punctuation, except for a couple apostrophes. Apparently in my dream I am also making editor’s notes.)
• The bow is very light, easy to setup, and deadly accurate. Hands down the best now I have ever owned. Definitely worth the cost to own the best! (I have never hunted with a now, but apparently this person has.)
• This crossbow is lightening (sic) fast, deadly accurate and extremely quiet. Off a bench I can achieve quarter size groups at 40-50 yards. You will want to retrieve your bolts after 1 or 2 shots, otherwise it’s a good way to destroy bolts.
• Is my first crossbow, I exercised — I’ve been shocked by the power and accuracy: FANTASTIC!!! (Somebody needs to translate this one for me.)
So, anyway, that is the gist of my dream. I know. It’s pretty weird. Somebody wake me up when the rut starts.
And, pleasant dreams.
Mike Sawyers retired as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News in 2018. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
