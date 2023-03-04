Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Allegheny Highlands and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any remaining ice accretion from earlier freezing rain will result in greater chances for tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&