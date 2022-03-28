There’s gold in “them thar hills” of West Virginia. Actually, the gold is in the streams and impoundments and it swims.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources hit on a winner five years ago when Gold Rush Week was created. This year, from March 29 through April 9, the agency is stocking 50,000 golden trout. The waters that are part of Gold Rush Week will receive only the bright fish during this time frame, no rainbows or brookies.
Sixty-two waters will get the vivid trout. Among such streams and lakes in the Potomac Highlands are Fort Ashby Reservoir, New Creek Dam 14, South Branch of the Potomac River (Smoke Hole and Franklin sections), North Fork of the South Branch Potomac, Edwards Run Pond, Warden Lake, Blackwater River, Rock Cliff Lake, Kimsey Run Lake, South Mill Creek Lake and Brandywine Lake.
Also, a new water has been added to Gold Rush Week, Larenim Park Pond in Mineral County.
Gold Rush Week is very popular among area anglers. Some of the stocked goldens are trophy-sized.
I’ve never been much for dog-and-pony shows when it comes to hunting and fishing, but this effort by West Virginia rises nicely above that crude description.
Some of the golden trout will be tagged. Anglers who catch tagged trout may enter an online contest for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
At the urging of Gov. Jim Justice, a commemorative Gold Rush coin has been made. The coins can be requested online at wvdnr.gov/goldrush. “We want everybody who catches a golden trout to experience something really special, so I told our team we should come up with a coin to give to any person who catches one of these 50,000 golden trout,” Gov. Justice said. “What will happen is that more and more people will come and experience all the goodness this state has to offer. And those who get one of these coins will keep it forever, or they’ll give it to their kids and they’ll keep it forever. It’s a positive experience that will always be tied with the State of West Virginia.”
When fishing for golden trout in impoundments, anglers usually are not able to see the fish they hope to catch. However, depending upon the depth and clarity of the water in streams and rivers, the golden ones are often visible. Veteran West Virginia trout anglers will tell you that they have sometimes caught several unseen rainbow trout while attempting to hook a golden trout they could easily observe.
I love a good trout dinner. In my opinion, for whatever reason, the flesh of the golden trout cooks up more firmly than the other species and I prefer the goldens on my plate.
Any of the techniques used to catch rainbow trout work just as well for hooking and landing goldens. Spinners and other lures, along with baits, both natural and commercial, will do the job. Fly fishermen can use the same dry and wet flies or nymphs they usually drift.
In early 1955, sharp-eyed Petersburg Trout Hatchery Manager Vincent Evans noticed a yellow-mottled fingerling swimming among thousands of other trout fry. Evans named the juvenile fish “Little Camouflage” and moved it to a separate rearing pond, according to DNR online information. Later that year, Evans transferred to the Spring Run Hatchery and Chester Mace took over at Petersburg. Mace and his assistant, David Cochran, took special interest in Little Camouflage. By mid-summer of 1956, the fish had grown to 14 inches and its spotted coloring turned into a wide band of golden scales. Mace and Cochran determined the fish was female, a revelation that opened some interesting possibilities, the DNR states.
In October 1956, 900 eggs from Little Camouflage were fertilized with milt from a regular male rainbow trout. When the eggs hatched at Petersburg, the fry grew into fingerlings, but none showed a trace of their mother’s golden color. That winter, the fingerlings were sent along with 500,000 other fish to the rearing ponds at Spring Run. In February 1957, attendants noticed that several of the small fish were turning a pale-yellow. Within a few weeks, nearly 300 became golden.
The first stocking of golden trout was in 1963 when West Virginia turned 100 years old.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears biweekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
